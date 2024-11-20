Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An oatmeal cream porter brewed by Goldmark has been named the best beer at Worthing Beer Festival 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arun & Adur branch of CAMRA welcomed around 780 people to Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, over two days.

Beer lovers attending were invited to vote for their favourite beer and organisers have now revealed the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beer of the festival was Arundel brewery Goldmark’s Vanilla Black, a smooth, black, satisfying oatmeal cream porter with toffee, coffee and chocolate notes. The brew is steeped with vanilla pods in brandy.

Hammerton's City of Cake, a deep and rich milk stout, described as a fudge brownie in a glass, came a close joint second

Coming a close joint second were London brewery Hammerton's City of Cake, a deep and rich milk stout, described as a fudge brownie in a glass, and Worthing brewery Hand's Bird, a bitter that is a harmony of British ingredients, with biscuity and caramel malts, notes of bitter marmalade and a fruity dry finish.

Colin Pennifold, one of the organisers, said: "The 26th Worthing Beer Festival was held at the same venue as the previous two years, upstairs in the Guildbourne Centre. This location is in the town centre with very good public transport links.

"The festival sponsor was Hand Brew Co, whose brewery is in Worthing. We would like to thank them for their support and for formally opening the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The festival charity was Care for Veterans and their volunteers raised £1,134.67 at the festival, which included donated beer tokens of £206.40 from festivalgoers.

"Around 780 people attended over the two days, with Friday evening and Saturday sessions sold out. There were 45 cask ales, 12 keg beers and 12 ciders, which sold very well, gaining some positive comments from those who attended the festival.

"The pies and savouries from Piglets Pantry were also enjoyed by many. Overall, the festival was a success and the dates of October 24 and 25, 2025, have been put in the diary for next year already."

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is a not-for-profit consumer group with a vision to have quality real ale and thriving pubs in every community.