On the Grapevine: fabulous fresh white wines for Fish Friday

Whether or not you follow the religious teachings and festivals concerned with Easter, many amongst us like to follow traditions for whatever reason and Friday, particularly Good Friday is often thought to be the day for eating fish. As part of a balanced diet, fish and seafood are an integral part of eating healthily and with the UK surrounded by sea, there is no shortage of supply. Nor is there a shortage of wines to accompany your seafood dishes and again the choice is vast. Here are six recommendations of white wines worth seeking out for this weekend, or indeed any weekend.

All six of my recommendations are from the wonderful continent of Europe. In terms of winemaking and wine production, Europe leads the world by a large distance, benefitting from thousands of years of production and resulting in unsurpassable levels of culture, elegance and sophistication. Wines of true pedigree with all the inherent character and subtlety that it invokes.

I have chosen 3 wines from Germany, 2 from France and one from Spain from amongst the thousands available.

Meyer-Näkel 2022 Illusion Blanc de Noir comes from the Ahr region of Germany and is an unusual white wine made from black Pinot Noir grapes.

Brimming with orchard fruit, peach and cantaloupe melon, with a touch of white pepper, this is a top-notch, elegant and sophisticated white, perfect for fresh, white fish and asparagus.

Just off dry, with a good balancing acidity and fruit finish. £24.15 from the German wine specialist The Wine Barn.

Johann Wolf 2022 Pinot Gris comes from Germany’s Pfalz region in the Rhine Valley. Dry, fabulously fresh, unoaked and fruity this is Germany’s version of Italy’s Pinot Grigio.

Aromatic, with hints of elderflower, the palate shows granny smith apple alongside touches of stone fruit. Perfect with grilled tuna or sardines. £11.99 from Virgin Wines.

The third of my German wines is more traditional, with a long name.

Rüdesheimer Magdalenenkreuz Riesling Kabinett 2023 from Weingut Leitz in the Rheingau, has a zesty, fresh lemon and lime character, with a firm mineral core.

Serve well chilled with Thai fish curry or a creamy fish pie. An off-dry finish with balancing acidity and depth from Riesling, with lighter alcohol at 10.5%. Exclusive to Waitrose at £14.25.

Marius Blanc from the Languedoc region of southern France is made from the Vermentino grape variety, originally from Italy.

Appealing ripe fruit aromas are backed up with a grapefruit and stone-fruit palate, with balanced acidity, minerality and freshness.

The winemaker is Michel Chapoutier, one of my favourite wine producers, mainly from the Rhone valley.

Marius Chapoutier Vermentino 2023 is amazing value at around £10.50 from independent wine merchants, such as Cheers, ND John Wines, Hic Wine Merchants. Perfect with scallop and garlic prawn risotto.

Catherine Corbeau-Mellot is the owner and general manager of the 500-year-old wine producer Joseph Mellot in the central Loire region of France, one of Sancerre’s largest and most prestigious producers.

Joseph Mellot Sancerre 2023 Le Montarlet is a fresh and elegant wine, fully expressing the magic of the Sauvignon Blanc grape variety.

Floral and tropical fruit hints on the nose, leading to a structured and balanced fruit palate on underlying minerality and a fresh finish. £24.50 from Tescos. Pair with Sea bass, Dover sole and Turbot.

La Val Albariño 2023 comes from the prime Spanish area for this wine, Rias Baixas in Galicia. 100% Albariño, the grapes are sourced from different vineyard sites to produce a wine of great typicity and intensity.

A delicate aroma with touches of herbs and peach leads to a refreshing palate with ripe apricots, white peach and a mineral touch, together with lemon zest. £17.00 from Waitrose. Pair with lobster thermidor for a special treat!