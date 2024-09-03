Organic Wines for September 2024

Celebrating the hard-working producers of organic foods and drinks, Organic September is a month-long campaign designed to raise awareness of organic products.

As written on the UK Organic website, ‘In a world where health, sustainability, and conscious consumerism are becoming increasingly important, the landscape of organic shopping is evolving - the time for organic is now!’ Protecting nature and the environment are, or should be, high priority concepts in our increasingly polluted world. Organic production is highly commendable in this regard, when it is possible to do so. More and more vineyards across the globe are converting to organic farming methods, made much more possible with the back-up of modern technology and greater understanding of environmental effects of production methods.

Terra Organica is an award-winning, planet-friendly range of organic, vegan and sustainably made wines. Each wine has been expertly blended and crafted in complete harmony with nature, but without any compromise on quality or taste. Terra Organica Picpoul de Pinet is relatively new to the range and available from Ocado at £13.50. A very apt ‘strapline’ says it all – “Good wine doesn’t have to cost the earth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made in the heart of Languedoc in Occitanie, the Château Petit Roubié estate is a pioneer of organic winemaking in the appellation. Winemakers Floriane and Olivier Azan manage the 80-hectare estate with unwavering focus on the preservation of the fauna and flora. The results are not only positive for the environment but contribute to making intensely aromatic and expressive wines. Vibrant lemongrass and granny smith apples on nose and palate, with a salty, mineral note and crisp, refreshing finish.

A shining example in the world of wine is Domaine Bousquet in Argentina, the country’s leading organic estate and one of the most sustainable wine estates on the planet. The estate was the fourth winery in the world to attain Regenerative Organic Agriculture Certified status.

The Domaine Bousquet estate is located in Gualtallary, in the foothills of The Andes. High altitude vineyards at around 400 feet, give thermal amplitude that results in fully ripened grapes, with naturally retained acidity, resulting in wines with bright, rich fruit coupled with balanced freshness and complexity. Originally a winemaking family from Carcasonne in south-west France, the Bousquet family moved to Argentina in 1997, producing wines which combine generations of French knowhow with an exceptional terroir and climate. The Domaine is Argentina’s No. 1 organic certified winery, accounting for 65% of all organic wine exports. Its wines are available in the UK’s leading organic retailers – Abel & Cole, Wholefoods Markets and Vintage Roots organic wine specialist.

Domaine Bousquet Virgen Malbec 2022 has no added sulphites, the vineyards being located at 4000 ft altitude in the Tupungato Valley. Deep colour with intense, plummy, blackberry fruit and fleshy tannins. Around the £14 a bottle mark in organic specialists. Domaine Bousquet Malbec Reserve 2022 is pure, elegant malbec with great typicity. Delicious plums and black fruit flavours with hints of spice and dried prunes. Added depth and complexity from 10 months ageing in French oak gives an elegant and satisfyingly long finish. Around £15 from organic retailers.

Domaine Bousquet Gran Malbec 2021 is mainly Malbec but blended with some Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Fabulously full-flavoured, intense, complex, exceptional Argentinian red. £22.