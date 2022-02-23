Pancake day 2022: Recipes to try at home from blinis to caramelized apple pancakes

If you are an adventurous baker or just looking to try something different this Pancake Day, add exciting flavours and textures to some classic recipes using flours from Doves Farm’s Ancient Grain and Speciality Flour ranges.

Try the nutty and earthy notes of Rye Flour, enjoy the natural sweetness of Buckwheat Flour and add a boost of fibre to your diet using Oat Flour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blini pancakes

Blini Pancakes

Makes 40-45 small blinis

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

White rye rum and raisin pancakes

75g Doves Farm Organic Buckwheat Flour

1 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt, optional

1 egg

Spelt and buckwheat caramelized apple pancakes

150ml milk

Oil, for frying

Method

Put the flour, baking powder and salt if used into a bowl, stir to combine and sieve into a mixing bowl or jug.

Oat flour dropscone pancakes

Add the egg and half the milk and beat into a smooth paste.

Beat in the remaining milk.

Put a little oil into a large frying pan, roll it around to cover the surface and heat until the pan is nice and hot.

Drop teaspoons of batter onto the pan to make small blinis.

When bubbles appear on the surface of the blinis and the base is golden, turn them over and cook the other side. Transfer cooked blinis to a cooling rack.

Repeat with the remaining batter.

Wrap and store cold blinis in the fridge or freeze for another day.

White Spelt and Buckwheat Caramelized Apple Pancakes

Makes 9 pancakes

Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, 350°F, Gas 4

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

White Spelt and Buckwheat Galette Pancakes

150g Doves Farm Organic White Spelt Flour

50g Doves Farm Organic Wholemeal Buckwheat Flour

25g icing sugar

3 eggs

400ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Butter, for cooking

Caramelised Apple

6 eating apples

1 lemon, juice

2 tsp ground cinnamon

100g butter

100g sugar

Method

White Spelt and Buckwheat Pancakes

Sieve the spelt flour, buckwheat flour and icing sugar into a large bowl and stir to combine.

Break the eggs into the bowl, add half the milk and beat to a smooth paste.

Stir in the remaining milk and vanilla extract to make a thin batter. You can use the batter immediately or refrigerate for up to 12 hours if you wish.

Put a little butter into a frying pan over a medium heat, as it melts tip the pan so that the melted butter covers its surface.

Stir the batter then spoon or pour some into the hot pan, rolling it out to the edges.

Cook the pancake on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, loosening the edges, until the base is golden.

Turn it over and cook the other side.

Transfer the pancake onto a plate.

Repeat the cooking process until the batter is used.

If making these ahead of time, cover and chill the pancakes for up to 24 hours.

Caramelized Apple

Peel, quarter and core the apples. Slice each quarter thinly into a bowl.

Squeeze the lemon juice over the apples, add the cinnamon and turn until they are well covered.

Tip the apples into a frying pan with the butter and cook over a medium heat, turning occasionally, until the apples soften slightly and brown at the edges.

Scatter the sugar over the apples and continue cooking as it dissolves and caramelizes around the apples, stirring once or twice.

Remove from the heat.

Caramelized Apple Pancakes

Pre-heat the oven.

Rub some butter around the inside of an oven dish.

Lay out the pancakes on a clean work surface.

Divide the caramelized apple between the pancakes arranging it over one quarter of each pancake or across the diameter.

Fold up the pancakes into quarters, or roll them up.

Transfer the filled pancakes to the prepared oven dish.

Dot with a little butter.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until heated through.

Serve immediately.

White Rye Rum and Raisin Pancakes

Makes 8 smaller pancakes or one large pancake

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Rum and Raisin Pancakes

50g raisins

2 tbsp dark rum

2 eggs

50g caster sugar

50g Doves Farm Organic White Rye Flour

50ml milk

25g butter

25g icing sugar

Butter, for pan

Plum Sauce

200g plums

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Method

Rum and Raisin Pancake Batter

Put the raisins and rum into a dish and leave to soak for at least 30 minutes.

Separate the eggs, yolks into one bowl and whites into another.

Add the caster sugar to the yolks and beat until thickened.

Add the flour and half the milk and beat until smooth.

Beat in the remaining milk.

Stir in the soaked raisins.

Beat the egg whites until stiff.

Tip the egg white into the mixing bowl and with a spoon, gently cut and fold everything together.

Rum and Raisin Pancakes

Rub some butter around the inside of a large frying pan and put it over a medium heat.

Pour the batter into the hot pan to make 10cm/4” pancakes.

Cook until the pancakes are set and the base is golden then turn them over and cook the other side.

Transfer the pancakes to a plate and cook any remaining batter.

To serve, heat the butter in the frying pan.

Add the small pancakes.

Sieve icing sugar over the pancakes.

Cook over a medium heat and turn the pancakes as they warm and brown lightly.

Serve immediately on their own or with plum sauce on the side.

Rum and Raisin Emperor Pancake

Rub some butter around the inside of a large frying pan and put it over a medium heat.

Pour all the batter into the hot pan to make one large pancake.

Cook until the pancake is set and the base is golden then turn them over and cook the other side.

Transfer the pancake to a plate and chop into large chunks.

To serve the pancake heat the butter in the frying pan.

Add the pancake chunks.

Sieve the icing sugar over the pancake chunks.

Cook over a medium heat, stirring gently as the mixture warms and browns lightly.

Serve immediately on its own or with plum sauce on the side.

Plum Sauce

Chop and destone the plums.

Put them into a saucepan with the water and sugar.

Cook over a medium heat until the plums start to collapse.

Puree the plums to make a sauce.

Oat Flour Drop Scone Pancakes

Makes 6 drop scone pancakes

Ingredients

150g Doves Farm Organic Oat Flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

200ml vegan milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

Oil for pan

Raspberry jam or syrup to serve

Method

Put the flour and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl, stir to combine and sieve into a mixing bowl.

Measure the milk into another bowl, add the lemon juice and mix well.

Tip the milk into the mixing bowl and beat to a smooth paste. This batter is best used immediately.

Lightly oil a frying pan so that the oil just covers the surface and the pan is nice and hot.

Spoon or pour some batter into the hot pan to make a 10cm/4” drop scone pancake.

Cook the pancake on a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, loosening the edges, until the base is golden.

Turn it over and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes.

Turn out the pancake onto a warm plate.

Repeat until the batter is used. If the batter seems very thick towards the end, stir in a teaspoon of vegan milk before making the last pancake.