The restaurant had a soft opening for friends and family on April 13 and opened to the public on April 15.

Becky Fewkes, 23, digital marketing and social media apprentice for Perch said the team were very pleased to be open.

She added: “From the very start of this project we’ve had an overwhelming amount of support and that definitely shined through last weekend. We’re incredibly grateful.

Ella and Viktoria among other Perch on the Pier staff members preparing for opening day

“Throughout the weekend we served over 350 people each day over our breakfast and lunch service.

“We’ve got a incredible team that worked so hard over the opening weekend, and we had some great customer feedback on how friendly and helpful they all were.

“The building holds so many special memories for so many people and it’s been a privilege to restore it back to the grand building it is for everyone to enjoy.”

Perch is also open for people to just enjoy some drinks. Ella Debaes, 23, assistant general manager, said: “You can book online, but if you are looking just for drinks we recommend you put that in your booking comments so we can accommodate everyone.”

Perch on the Pier is situated at the end of Worthing Pier

Perch on the Pier is open from 9am until 4pm, with plans to extend the hours into the evening and to introduce afternoon tea and outdoor seating.

The new lease of life for the Southern Pavilion comes around three years after its previous leaseholders announced they were calling it a day.

Phil Duckett ran the Southern Pavilion, alongside business partner Richard Bradley, for five years as a multi-purpose facility which included a cafe, wedding venue and events space.

The entrance to Perch on the Pier is light and welcoming

The former nightclub building was gutted and transformed into a bright, Art Deco-style space.

Book a visit to the new Perch on the Pier on its website here.