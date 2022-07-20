Perfect wines for a perfect summer supper

Summer supper wines

Personally, I can cope with temperatures up to about 32C, but 40C just makes you want to curl up in a cold bath! But guaranteed warm evenings are just right for dining ‘al fresco’, like being in Italy or the south of France. Outdoor eating necessarily needs accompaniment with outdoor drinking, selecting just the right wines to sample with summery dishes on the patio or in the garden.

Start things off in style with a glass of champagne for the aperitif, lifting spirits whatever the current political and economic turmoil portends. Taittinger Brut Reserve is one of my all-time favourites, with its elegance, finesse and sophisticated balance. Fiercely independent, this is one of the last remaining great champagne houses to still be owned and run by the family. With its high proportion of Chardonnay in the traditional grape variety blend, this non-vintage champagne has great depth of flavour, with hints of fresh brioche and honey, with a refreshing and satisfying finish. Around the £40 per bottle mark from most main supermarkets but keep an eye out for special offers. Serve with some parmesan gougères.

Next on the summer supper menu is a roasted tomato tart, or perhaps smoked mackerel paté, garlic roasted peppers and courgette slices. A dry, fruity white wine from the Roussillon region of southern France is the ideal match, such as Bila Haut Cotes du Roussillon 2020 from the great M. Chapoutier. With grape varieties of Roussanne, Marsanne and Grenache Blanc, the style is similar to some southern Rhone whites, with white peach and fresh citrus notes, matching the dishes to perfection. Around £12 per bottle from independents or on-line, such as The Noble Grape, Cellar Selected or Laithwaites.

And now to the main course of barbecued chicken thighs, marinated in a mildly spicy sauce, with grilled chorizo and Italian sausages with fennel seeds. Here there are two choices, depending on whether you prefer red or white, either of the selections below being ideal. For the white is a burgundy from Saint Véran, produced by the outstanding Burgundian company of Louis Jadot. Unoaked, this is a fresher and fruitier style of burgundy, with delicious mellow fruit, depth and elegance. Louis Jadot Saint Véran 2019 is available from Tesco, on offer this week at £16 clubcard price.

For the red, I have chosen a somewhat unusual Spanish wine from the Valdeorras region in the north-west of the country. Maruxa Mencia 2019, produced by the great CVNE company of Northern Spain, has deep colour, with soft, fruity tannins and wonderful aromas of berries and dark fruits. The Mencia grape variety is gaining in popularity within Spain, for its combination of richness and softness, together with appealing fruit aromas. £12.99 from Majestic. An excellent barbecue red, holding up to strong flavours, but light enough for summer drinking.