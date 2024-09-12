Perry from heaven – Nuthurst Orchard knocks up another award

Glasses were raised in cheer once more at Nuthurst Orchard as a delegation from CAMRA, led by Ian White, came to award Cider and Perry producers Tom and Chesca with another award.

Nuthurst Orchard Perry, a blend of Oldfield, Hendre Huffcap, Thorn and Green Horse Perry pears, was voted best Perry by CAMRA London / South East.

“This is our second award from CAMRA in two years,” laughed Chesca, “looks like we’re doing something right!”

The award also comes on the back of high praise from renowned Cider and Perry critic Adam Wells who described Nuthurst Perry as “a beautiful balance of fruitiness, elegance, acidity and gentle tannin.”

Tom and Chesca receive the award from Ian White of CAMRAplaceholder image
Tom and Chesca receive the award from Ian White of CAMRA

“It’s great news,” said Tom, “we put some effort into getting the blend just right.

"That involves a bit of tasting but still, that is always the best part!”

Nuthurst Orchard Perry and Ciders are available from Middle Farm in Lewes and at several festivals and fairs around the South East.

