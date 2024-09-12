Perry from heaven – Nuthurst Orchard knocks up another award
Nuthurst Orchard Perry, a blend of Oldfield, Hendre Huffcap, Thorn and Green Horse Perry pears, was voted best Perry by CAMRA London / South East.
“This is our second award from CAMRA in two years,” laughed Chesca, “looks like we’re doing something right!”
The award also comes on the back of high praise from renowned Cider and Perry critic Adam Wells who described Nuthurst Perry as “a beautiful balance of fruitiness, elegance, acidity and gentle tannin.”
“It’s great news,” said Tom, “we put some effort into getting the blend just right.
"That involves a bit of tasting but still, that is always the best part!”
Nuthurst Orchard Perry and Ciders are available from Middle Farm in Lewes and at several festivals and fairs around the South East.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.