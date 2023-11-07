After a gently-gently launch the latest branch of the acclaimed Bombay-inspired restaurant group Dishoom has piqued the interest of Brighton’s diners.

Dishoom Permit Room (the Dishoom part appears slightly smaller on the menus) is based in a great Lanes’ location in East Street.

The small, but burgeoning chain began in Covent Garden and has expanded to sites all over London, and Edinburgh and Manchester.

It was originally created as a homage to the bygone Irani cafés of Bombay, but there’s a slightly different inspiration to the smart new Brighton venue.

Our BN1 iteration celebrates the inventive answers to Bombay’s 1949 prohibition and the subsequent small, specially permitted, drinking spots.

The Permit Rooms recognises Brighton and Hove’s penchant for a less-than hurried session of great food and drink, and this new all-day bar-cafe is operating from breakfast time to 11pm.

It has an interesting menu including naan rolls stuffed with bacon for a breakfast, snacks aplenty, some popular Dishoom favourites and some dishes specially created for Brighton.

Drinks include natural and organic wines, rotating guest beers, lassis and a formidable selection of genuinely different cocktails.

1 . Permit Room Permit Room in East Street, Brighton Photo: N/A

2 . A Thums Up Sazerac at Permit Room A Thums Up Sazerac - An old-school classic of rye whiskey, cognac. bitters and absinthe, sweetened with a reduction of Thums Up (an Indian cola). Photo: N\A

3 . Outside the Permit Room Outside seating at Permit Room, East Street, Brighton Photo: N\A

4 . A Feni Martini at Permit Room A Feni Martini - A green olive rests in a cloudy-cold mix of dry gin. Axia Extra Dry Mastiha Spirit and cashew eau de vie Photo: N\A