A couple with Michelin Star experience has moved to Eastbourne to open a new wine bar and restaurant.

Journeys Wine Bar and Restaurant can be found in Station Parade. It opened December 7 and is owned by Marina and Amy Stone. The couple has spent more than 10 years in the hospitality industry including time in Michelin Star restaurants.

Journeys specialises in premium and organic wines with a selection of small plates and sharing boards.

Herald reporter India Wentworth went to try out some of the dishes. Here are her thoughts:

"I tried the scallops, the beetroot salad, the flatbread, and focaccia. Everything was delicious - all very simple ingredients but put together perfectly to create delicious fresh flavours.

“The food isn’t fussy. It’s simple food done really well by people who clearly know good flavour and texture combinations.

“Marina and Amy couldn’t have been more welcoming. As it’s a small space of 26 covers there’s a really cosy feel to it as if they’re hosting you in their home rather than a regular restaurant experience.

“It’s something different for Eastbourne and I can’t recommend Journeys enough. I wish Marina and Amy all the best for the future and will be back when I’m not working so I can have a glass of wine!”

1. Eastbourne’s new wine bar and restaurant - Amy in the kitchen - Photo: JL Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne’s new wine bar and restaurant - Amy's focaccia - Photo: JL Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne’s new wine bar and restaurant - Marina - Photo: JL Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne’s new wine bar and restaurant - Photo: JL Photo Sales