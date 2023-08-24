One of the best-known red grape varieties worldwide, Pinot Noir is a versatile variety yet fickle.

Although producing wines in many different countries with considerable success, the climatic and environmental conditions need to be just right for this variety to thrive.

The skin of Pinot Noir grapes is generally thin and it is thus a delicate grape which needs plenty of TLC to show at its best.

Since the skin is where all the colour is contained, it also means that Pinot Noir wines are lighter in colour than many other red wines.

This week sees International Pinot Noir Day celebrated on 18 th August, a great time to sample some of the world’s great wines made from this variety.

Pinot Noir wines generally are characterised by lowish tannins, crisp acidity and flavours of cherries, raspberries and strawberries.

Delicate and velvety at their best, they are elegant and seductive wines, pairing well with a variety of different dishes.

Here is a recommended selection from around the world to try on the 18th , or any other time!

Edouard Delaunay Septembre Pinot Noir 2020 comes from Burgundy, the spiritual home of this variety, where some of the top wines in the world are made.

Grapes are selected from plots in both the Cote de Beaune and Cote de Nuits, resulting in a wine with considerable complexity, whilst remaining fresh and juicy.

Typical red burgundy at an affordable price. £15.99 mix six from Majestic.

Staying in France, La Belle Angele Pinot Noir 2021 is expertly made from grapes selected from different regions of France, thus under the category of Vin De France.

Silky smooth and easy drinking, delicate and subtle, yet vivacious red berry fruits with a hint of spice.

Amazing value at £7.49 mix six price from Majestic.

Turning to the New World, three countries excel at producing wines from Pinot Noir – New Zealand, Chile and the US, particularly in Oregon. Lemelson vineyards in the Williamette Valley of Oregon, produce a wonderfully refreshing and vibrant Pinot Noir Cuvée X, using only older oak barrels for

maturation, thus enhancing and preserving the delicate fruit flavours and aromas.

Velvety and delicious. £22 from the Wine Society for the 2018 vintage.

Villa Maria, the top wine producer from New Zealand, makes a succulent and aromatic 2020 Pinot Noir in Marlborough under the Private Bin label.

Juicy red cherry and raspberry flavours from fruit sourced in the Awatere and Wairau Valleys.

Fabulous value from Tesco at £12 – with Clubcard price of £9.50 until 28th August.

Moving to one of the top wine producers of Chile, Errazuriz Aconcagua Costa Pinot Noir 2020 is staggeringly good for the price, but harder to track down.

Around £18.70 from online specialist merchants, it comes from cool, coastal vineyards and perfect schist soils, giving a style of wine close

to those in Burgundy, with raspberry fruit, spice and forest floor aromas.

Elegant and perfectly delicious.