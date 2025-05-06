Pints with purpose: pouring support for veterans at Yapton beer festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Care for Veterans is delighted to share that it is the chosen charity for the Western Sussex Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Beerex Beer Festival, due to be held at the Yapton and Ford Village Hall in Yapton from Friday 9thto Sunday 11th May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the 33rd year that the branch has held a beer festival, continuing its tradition of celebrating good beer from smaller brewers. In addition to the Beer Festival’s varied range of ales, selected brewers have been invited to come up with some unique ales to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which falls on May 8th, 2025.

Care for Veterans has been invited to attend the event to fundraise and share information about the charity. To encourage further fundraising, John Yeates, a CAMRA member, has offered to have his head shaved live at the Beerex Beer Festival. John currently has long brown hair, and the last time his hair was short was in September 1988. In addition to this, local breweries Langham, Goldmark, Arundel Brewery, Harveys, and the Escapist have also generously chosen to support fundraising efforts.

John Yeates is fundraising by having his head shaved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Yeates, a CAMRA member, has offered to have his head shaved live at the Beerex Beer Festival

Clare Silva, Care for Veterans’ High Value Events and Corporate Manager said, “It is an honour to have Care for Veterans as the chosen charity for the CAMRA Beer Festival. This year we commemorate 80 years since VE Day, remembering the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives to protect ours.

Choosing to support the disabled veterans in our care is a very meaningful and heartfelt way to mark this milestone and remember the heroes who came before us, and the ones who still need our help today.”

Care for Veterans has recently merged with the charity Royal Star & Garter, ensuring a more effective, efficient and wider-reaching offer to the veteran community of all ages. Current residents at the 60-bed facility are aged between 22 and 102 years old. The majority have an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) or a degenerative neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease or Parkinson’s. As an independent provider, the charity can fill the gaps often found between healthcare and social services.

Each year, the charity needs to raise £1.5 million to continue these vital services. With no government funding available, support from businesses and the community is crucial to the future of Care for Veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beerex Beer Festival poster, at Yapton & Ford Village Hall from 9th - 11th May

To sponsor John ahead of his head shave, supporters are encouraged to visit www.careforveterans.org.uk/donate.

Tony Ashcroft, the Beerex organiser said, "Yapton Beerex is a great way for people to try out a new beer and to have a bit of fun meeting new people who share the same love of beer."

For more details see: https://westernsussex.camra.org.uk/viewnode.php?id=243312