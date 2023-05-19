Shoreham has been named one of the UK’s top picnic spots.

Research by The Cocktail Co found, on average over the last five years, Google searches around the term ‘picnic’ reached a peak on June 1.

And Shoreham ranked in the top-10 locations where ‘picnic’ searches were highest, thanks no doubt to scenic spots such as Mill Hill and Shoreham Beach – and the other locations pictured below.

Shoreham came in ninth, with the UK’s top 10 picnic hotspots being Wirksworth in the Derbyshire Dales; Aldershot, Hampshire; Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire; Bath, Somerset; Parkgate, Rotherham; Woodley, Berkshire; Rowde, Wiltshire; Rowington, Warwickshire; Shoreham, Sussex and West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.

Abby Matthews, director of The Cocktail Co, said: “Picnics are an absolutely iconic British summer activity, and so many of us have such fond memories of picnics we’ve enjoyed over the years.

“There’s so many elements to a picnic, which is exactly what makes them so great; the spot you choose, the games you play and of course, the food and drink that you bring – which is why we wanted to work out exactly what Brits need to have the ultimate picnic with their family and friends this summer.”

The research by The Cocktail Co also revealed exactly what Brits need for the ultimate picnic – including the favourite food and games for an alfresco afternoon.

The top 10 picnic foods were: sandwiches, wraps and rolls; cake; fruit; chocolate, biscuits and sweets; cheese; salad; crisps; pasta; sausages and olives.

And the favourite picnic pastimes were cards; frisbee; bat and ball; ring toss; cornhole; wheelbarrow racing; rounders; quick cricket; egg-and-spoon racing and the three-legged race.

For more information on The Cocktail Co’s range of cocktails, visit the-cocktail-co.com

1 . Buckingham Park Buckingham Park is huge, so there's plenty of space for people going for a picnic. There's also a children's playground and, in case you don't pack enough nibbles and drinks, a cafe, too. Photo: Google

2 . Shoreham Beach Shoreham Beach is a designated Local Nature Reserve because of its unusual vegetated shingle habitat. So enjoy the sea and views but, as with all picnic places, be sure to take your rubbish home. Photo: Google

3 . Banks of the River Adur Enjoy a picnic by the river and watch the planes coming and going from nearby Shoreham Airport Photo: Google

4 . Coronation Green This pretty little town-centre spot is right by the river and the Adur Ferry Bridge Photo: Google