A rapidly-growing American fried-chicken chain opened a new branch in Brighton on Saturday (December 9).

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is based on North Street not far from Brighton's Clocktower.The new branch is the group's 10th high street restaurant in the UK and Saturday's opening saw early queues as the first three people through the doors received a year of free Popeye's Chicken Sandwich.

It’s been dubbed the chicken sandwich that ‘broke the internet’ after its initial success and extensive coverage in the States.

More complimentary chicken sandwiches and T-shirts were dished out to the first 50 customers at the brand new roomy venue on a site transformed from a Tui travel agents and a vape shop.

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

The New Orleans-style menu features spicy chicken, chicken tenders and inspired by its Louisiana heritage.

All of the chicken is fresh and Halal. And as our video shows, they have their own way of doing things.

The chicken is prepared, breaded and fried daily, to ensure a ‘shatter crunch’ on each piece.

There are 3,700 Popeye restaurants in the U.S. and around the world and more are in the pipeline in the UK after several very successful recent launches.

The opening queues outside the new Brighton branch of Popeyes

Their immediate success in the UK is illustrated by the fact that a branch in Westfield Stratford, in London, opened in November last year, is the company’s top performer across the globe.

The Brighton restaurant is open from 11am to 10 on Mondays, and 10:30am to 10pm the rest of the week.

Find out more at https://popeyesuk.com/restaurants/Brighton

Hot wings at Popeyes

Milkshakes at Popeyes

Staff at Brighton Popeyes