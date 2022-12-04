Following a string of super successful new openings across the UK including Gateshead, Ealing, Oxford, and Nottingham, Popeyes UK are heading to Sussex on December 10, to open their latest restaurant, bringing along with them a whole bunch of freebies for the fans.

From the brand that ‘broke the internet’ with the release of its iconic Chicken Sandwich, American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes has finally announced that they will open their doors in the beautiful seaside town of Brighton.

If previous openings are anything to go by, queues are expected to start forming from the early hours, with super fans desperate to get their hands on the famous chicken sandwiches.

In celebration of the Brighton launch, Popeyes UK will once again be going above and beyond to showcase its Southern Hospitality. Mardi Gras style band The Brass Funkeys will be there to play the first customers into the restaurant.

Brighton can also expect the roll out of the orange carpet and the first three customers through the door will be the lucky recipients of free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year - you read that right: the ultimate prize for any Popeyes superfan!

Additionally, the first 50 customers through the door will be honoured with a free Chicken Sandwich and an official Popeyes UK merchandised T-shirt.

All Chicken lovers will be able to get their hands on the mouth-watering menu - including Popeyes’ legendary Chicken Sandwich, original Southern biscuits and gravy, and its 12-hour marinated chicken - giving hungry residents the chance to experience Popeyes UK’s world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves.

The much-loved American brand, which has recently launched nine UK sites, is on a mission to open hundreds of restaurants across the UK. A second Midlands site will open in Leicester by the end of 2022, followed by 20 new locations in 2023.

Tom Crowley, CEO of Popeyes UK, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding further south this year, opening in the very heart of Brighton. It’s such a friendly, vibrant town and we’re sure residents and visitors will welcome Popeyes® with open arms. We can’t wait to bring customers a taste of our Famous Louisiana Chicken to Brighton and beyond very soon.”

Popeyes UK will open on December 10 from 11am on and can accommodate up to 104 people.

To find out more about the new restaurant launch, head to the Popeyes UK website at https://popeyesuk.com/restaurants/Brighton or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK.