Pub near Midhurst and Petworth wins National Pub & Bar Award

The Three Moles in Selham (between Midhurst & Petworth) have just been announced as the West Sussex County Winner in the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.
By Henry Bryant
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:16 BST
The Three Moles owners, pictured with Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.The Three Moles owners, pictured with Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.
This comes only a few weeks after the West Sussex pub was a finalist in the Community Pub Heroes Award for Sustainability. They came joint second across the whole of the UK where they were invited to the Houses of Parliament for the presentation and joined by our local MP Gillian Keegan.

Tom Richardson, owner of The Three Moles said: “We are a very friendly small countryside pub in a rural village in the heart of the South Downs National Park. We pride ourselves on being a traditional pub.

"We have a large tiered beer garden with an outdoor bar and host a variety of live music and entertainment in the garden over the summer months. Some of our events this year include; 8th June - drag night, 15th June - Dr Busker & the Dorset Rats, 20th June - The Noble Jacks (as part of the Graffham Arts Festival), 29th June - Armed Forces Day - The UK Forces Veterans Show Band at lunchtime followed by Lancashire Belle, a 1940s wartime singer in the evening with displays from a women’s land army reenactment group and the army in between, 13th July - The Captains Beard, sea shanties pirate style, 27th July - ABBA tribute night and more.

The Three Moles, Selham, West Sussex, GU28 0PNThe Three Moles, Selham, West Sussex, GU28 0PN
“Local is important to us and our entire gin range is made in Sussex or just over the border into Surrey, our meat comes from local farms via a local butcher, our crisps are from a Sussex based company, as are our soft drinks and mixers. We support local events and recently became the sponsor of the Graffham Pickleball Club.

“The Three Moles serves a traditional pub grub menu such as ham, egg & chips, burgers, scampi and a selection of basket meals along with our delicious home made stone baked pizzas and our Sunday Roasts with several reviews saying that it’s the best roast in Sussex!”

