The pub in Queensway will host the festival from Wednesday, October 12, to Sunday, October 23, and a selection of real ales, including three from overseas brewers (who have brewed their beers in England for the festival) will be available. The overseas brewers are from South Africa, Norway and Australia. A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival. The ales will cost £1.99 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster's Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober (Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery). The overseas ales are Autumn Amber (Mad Giant Brewery, South Africa), Rav (Telemark Bryggeri, Norway) and Wungong (Nowhereman Brewery, Australia).

Pub manager Rae Morris said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too. The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.”