​Red wines for a ‘not quite so hot’ summer

Complain as we might about the weather this year, it’s actually pretty much typical of a British summer – or at least as they used to be.

Cool summer reds

In recent years we’ve got used to warm or even hot summers, last year being a particular example along with the first year of Covid in 2020.

But think back a few more years and soggy barbecues and plastic macs spring to mind.

Which is why, if we had the resources, we all left for Southern Europe as soon as the holiday season arrived.

Every year is different and although I may complain that the temperature rarely seems to creep above 21 degrees, I am happy not to be in Greece, Spain or southern Italy, with temperatures in the 40s.

It seems a pity that ‘global warming’ can’t be a little more evenly distributed!

At a friend’s house last weekend, we actually sat around a fire in the wood-burning stove as the wind blew and the rain fell.

And so to summer red wines, chosen for a cooler climate.

Too soon for the blockbuster full-blooded reds, lighter yet full flavoured red wines are perfect with our summer meals.

Santa Tresa Frappato is an organic red from Sicily, made from the indigenous Frappato grape variety of the south-eastern region of Vittoria.

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans, it can be served slightly chilled and pairs well with grilled tuna or grilled summer vegetables with pine nuts and feta.

Elegantly fruity with flavours of wild strawberries, fresh raspberries and hints of herbs, it’s a great summer special – light but with bags of flavour.

Waitrose and Ocado at around £11 - £12.

Another red which is wonderful when served slightly chilled is Errazuriz Wild Ferment Pinot Noir 2021.

Made in the Aconcagua Valley by one of the best producers of Chilean wines, the lighter coloured red belies the depth of flavour and complexity on the palate.

Aromas of raspberries and red cherries with a hint of spice, the gently oaky, toasty flavour and medium tannins result in considerable length on the finish.

The freshness and vibrant acidity give a wine which pairs well with meaty fish such as seabass or seabream, together with pan-fried duck breast or roast duck.

Around £14.50 from on-line specialists or Amazon.

The third of my Cool Summer Reds is a little fuller bodied, standing up well to some more substantial flavoured summer dishes.

Michel Chapoutier is one of the most renowned wine producers of the Rhone Valley and his Belleruche Cotes du Rhone 2021 is a prime example of the expertise of the Chapoutier family.

Juicy, fruity delicious, unoaked red, packed full of black cherry, blackberry and plum flavours, with a good kick of black pepper.

Soft tannins and full-bodied flavours from a blend of Grenache and Syrah, pair well with charcuterie, long-aged cheeses such as three-year-old farmhouse cheddar or a warming braised ox cheek casserole.