Restaurant Interlude Retains Coveted Michelin Star in The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025

Restaurant Interlude is delighted to announce that it has retained its prestigious Michelin star in The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain & Ireland awards, held on Monday 10th February in Glasgow. This accolade reaffirms the restaurant’s position as a beacon of culinary excellence in the heart of the West Sussex countryside.

Nestled within the breathtaking 240-acre estate of Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Restaurant Interlude continues to captivate diners with its immersive, multi-course woodland menu crafted by Executive Chef Jean Delport. Since opening in late 2018, the restaurant has garnered widespread acclaim, also holding a coveted Green Michelin Star in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and locally foraged ingredients.

Executive Chef Jean Delport expressed his pride in maintaining the Michelin distinction, stating: “Retaining our Michelin star is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team. Every day, we strive to create an experience that is deeply connected to the land, celebrating the natural beauty and abundance of The Leonardslee Estate. It is an honour to receive this recognition once again, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and sustainability in our kitchen.”

Originally from Cape Town, Delport has an illustrious career spanning some of South Africa’s most prestigious properties. As only the second South African chef to receive a Michelin star, he has firmly established Restaurant Interlude as a destination for gastronomes seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

Restaurant Interlude Baron Bigod dish

His ever-evolving tasting menus – ranging from 11-12 courses for lunch and 15-19 for dinner – pay homage to the estate’s natural bounty, incorporating ingredients such as forest ashes, bracken fiddleheads, pine, nettles, rabbit, and venison.

Diners are also treated to an outstanding wine and cocktail selection, featuring wines from the on-site Leonardslee vineyard, alongside those from the esteemed Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate in South Africa, owned by Penny Streeter OBE. The restaurant’s dedicated sommelier team curates an extensive list of over 175 bottles, predominantly showcasing New World wines to complement the innovative menu.

Located within the Grade II listed Leonardslee House, Restaurant Interlude offers an intimate 26-cover dining room with panoramic views of the estate. Guests seeking a full countryside retreat can extend their experience with an overnight stay in one of Leonardslee House’s 10 individually designed rooms, each reflecting the estate’s historic charm.

Reservations for Restaurant Interlude are available:

Executive Chef Jean Delport

Dinner: Thursday - Sunday, seating at 18:45 (arrival from 18:00 for pre-dinner drinks). Experience duration: 3 – 4 hours.

Lunch: Friday - Sunday, seating at 13:00 (arrival from 12:30 for pre-lunch drinks). Experience duration: 2 – 2.5 hours.

For bookings and further information, please visit www.restaurant-interlude.co.uk, email [email protected], or call 0330 123 5894.