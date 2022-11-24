The Red Lion in Ashington has opened its doors once again following its recent impressive refurbishment.

The popular pub and restaurant reopened on Saturday, November 19, after getting a makeover that blends a traditional aesthetic with contemporary comfort.

“This renovation is something we have all been waiting for,” said general manager Katarzyna Wojna, adding that her team is hardworking and dedicated. “The support the local community has shown for the refurbishment has been fantastic, and we look forward to revealing the results of the extensive remodel to regulars and new customers alike.”

The West Sussex County Times was invited to the restaurant this week to try some of the dishes on offer and see the new look in person.

Our brilliant evening began with drinks at the elegant bar. The enthusiastic bartender recommended a Malfy gin and tonic for me (con Limone) and a refreshing cup of tea for my dining partner who does not drink alcohol.

We were then shown to our table where the subdued lighting highlighted the subtle pinks and reds of the furniture as well as the soft turquoise hues of the paintwork. Nature lovers will appreciate the earthy tones and illustrations of birds adorning many of the walls. The three open fireplaces really add to the cosy and rustic atmosphere inside, but there is also an extended outside space that can be used all year round.

There were plenty of quality dishes to choose from and the Red Lion offers fresh flavours inspired by the seasons as well as world-food trends. The menu also features premium grill dishes alongside lower calorie options.

The Red Lion Pub & Restaurant in Ashington

For starters I chose the Creamy Baked Mushrooms, which had wonderfully strong cheddar, garlic and rosemary flavours. My main course was the King Prawn, Crab and Chorizo Linguine. Served with a white wine, tomato, garlic and chilli sauce, this was a spicy and satisfying meal that really got my taste buds tingling. To accompany this I opted for a large glass of Old Coach Road, Pinot Noir, a soft, subtle and mellow choice.

My dining partner picked two choices from the vegan menu. For starters she had the simple Nocellara Olives and for her main course she chose the Sweet Potato Massaman Curry, which offered a rich blend of red chilli and coriander flavours. It was also a filling meal at just 513 calories.

After these beautiful world dishes I selected a more traditional, but no less wonderful, dessert – Sticky Toffee Pudding with honeycomb ice cream. My dining partner had the Lemon Meringue, Raspberry and Salted Caramel Cheesecake Trio, which came with delicious toffee sauce and fresh berries.

It was a marvellous dining experience and the knowledgeable waiters described all our food choices accurately.

King Prawn, Crab and Chorizo Linguine

The restaurant has said that head chef Emmanuel works alongside an expert team of chefs who use the very best ingredients. Other highlights on the menu include Rotisserie Pork Belly, expertly aged Steaks and Pan-Fried Wild Scallops with Smoked Haddock.

The lunch menu offers dishes under 650 calories, as well as stone-baked pizzas and fresh sandwiches, and there is a brunch menu from 9am on Saturdays and Sundays. Cocktail lovers can enjoy classics like a Koko Colada and Martinis and there are roast dinners on Sundays too.

Visit www.redlionashington.co.uk or follow the restaurant at www.facebook.com/theredlionashington.