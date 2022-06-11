Dozens of locals were snapping photos as the hoardings were removed and the amazing interior was revealed.

The view seemed to be unanimous – it was a real wow moment and people were anxious for the official opening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is seen a a huge boost to the city centre.

Inside The Ivy - as seen by shoppers from East Street, Chichester

The Ivy is one of the most sought-after brasserie brands and excitement has been building ever since it was announced that a branch would be opening in East Street, Chichester.

It is occupying the former TopShop premises.

The brasserie chain has announced it will be opening its doors on Tuesday, June 21, with reservations already going live.

Overseeing the restaurant will be general manager Barnaby Harris-Reid whilst head chef Arnold Ivey will be overseeing the kitchen brigade.The critically-acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has consulted on the brasserie’s interiors, as with The Ivy Collection’s sister sites. Notable features include colourful artwork inspired by the local area and floral designs curated by Art Consultant Adam Ellis, marble flooring, soft furnishings and pendant lighting – all creating a stylish, yet laid-back environment for all-day dining and cocktails. The brasserie will also house a luxurious private dining room allowing up to 18 guests to enjoy more intimate events and occasions with a personal touch.Barnaby Harris-Reid, general manager at The Ivy Chichester Brasserie, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing The Ivy Collection to Chichester. The city is internationally renowned for its historic cathedral, culture and beautiful scenery, and the team and I are excited to welcome residents and visitors of Chichester this June once we open our doors.”