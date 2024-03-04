Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Masala City in Chichester recently scooped up the award for ‘best’ Indian restaurant in the south at this year’s Nation’s curry awards.

The co-owner of the award-winning restaurant, Murad said: “It’s a privilege to receive such a distinguished award on a national platform. At Masala City, we continuously strive to deliver the best possible experience for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Through expansion, renovation, and innovation in our menu, we aim to exceed expectations. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal customers whose unwavering support made this achievement possible.”

These awards have been put on to celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry.