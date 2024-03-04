Review: Chichester home to 'best' Indian restaurant in the south, is it worth the hype?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Masala City in Chichester recently scooped up the award for ‘best’ Indian restaurant in the south at this year’s Nation’s curry awards.
The co-owner of the award-winning restaurant, Murad said: “It’s a privilege to receive such a distinguished award on a national platform. At Masala City, we continuously strive to deliver the best possible experience for our customers.
"Through expansion, renovation, and innovation in our menu, we aim to exceed expectations. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal customers whose unwavering support made this achievement possible.”
These awards have been put on to celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry.
Watch our review above to find out more.