BREAKING

Review: Chichester home to 'best' Indian restaurant in the south, is it worth the hype?

We went to what is supposed to be the ‘best’ Indian restaurant on the South Coast, after winning the Nation’s Curry Awards for that category, did it live up to the hype?
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 14:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Masala City in Chichester recently scooped up the award for ‘best’ Indian restaurant in the south at this year’s Nation’s curry awards.

The co-owner of the award-winning restaurant, Murad said: “It’s a privilege to receive such a distinguished award on a national platform. At Masala City, we continuously strive to deliver the best possible experience for our customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Through expansion, renovation, and innovation in our menu, we aim to exceed expectations. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal customers whose unwavering support made this achievement possible.”

These awards have been put on to celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

Watch our review above to find out more.