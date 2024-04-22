Review: Giggling squid showcases new item on their Deliveroo menu

The food on an official Giggling Squid plate... from home!

The Thai restaurant has released a new loaded sticky chicken main. The chicken comes with fine beans, coconut tips, sugar snap peas, Thai basil and sliced red chillies.

I ordered this with Jasmine rice and gave it a taste.

The sticky chicken main is a well-executed dish that offers a good balance of flavours and textures. The chicken is tender and coated with a sticky marinade that has a pleasant mix of sweetness and savoury elements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fine beans and sugar snap peas add a fresh and crunchy component to the dish, providing a nice contrast to the soft chicken. They are cooked just right, maintaining their vibrant colour and natural flavours.

The coconut tips bring a subtle tropical twist to the dish, contributing a mild sweetness and creaminess that pairs well with the sticky marinade. Thai basil leaves add an aromatic touch to the dish, infusing it with hints of anise and mint that complement the overall profile of the dish.