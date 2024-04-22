Review: Giggling squid showcases new item on their Deliveroo menu
The Thai restaurant has released a new loaded sticky chicken main. The chicken comes with fine beans, coconut tips, sugar snap peas, Thai basil and sliced red chillies.
I ordered this with Jasmine rice and gave it a taste.
The sticky chicken main is a well-executed dish that offers a good balance of flavours and textures. The chicken is tender and coated with a sticky marinade that has a pleasant mix of sweetness and savoury elements.
The fine beans and sugar snap peas add a fresh and crunchy component to the dish, providing a nice contrast to the soft chicken. They are cooked just right, maintaining their vibrant colour and natural flavours.
The coconut tips bring a subtle tropical twist to the dish, contributing a mild sweetness and creaminess that pairs well with the sticky marinade. Thai basil leaves add an aromatic touch to the dish, infusing it with hints of anise and mint that complement the overall profile of the dish.
The sliced red chillies provide a spicy kick, adding a bit of heat to each bite and enhancing the overall complexity of the dish too. Overall, the sticky chicken main is a flavorful and well-balanced dish that showcases a nice blend of ingredients. It's a solid choice for those looking for a satisfying and tasty meal. The dish can be bought on Deliveroo for £16.25 and is only 577 calories.
