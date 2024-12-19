Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Bubbles for the New Year and wines for the leftovers

Whether or not you enjoy going into a New Year and leaving the old one behind, it’s a great time to celebrate or commiserate with a bottle of bubbly. With such a huge choice now available and perhaps having already celebrated Christmas with more traditional or home-grown examples, here are three more eclectic bottles, including an alcohol-free bubbly. Plus three still wines which pair perfectly with the inevitable leftovers.

Forget Prosecco and try this fabulous Italian sparkler from the Trentino region. Ferrari Maximum Brut Blanc de Blancs is made by the Classical (champagne) method and is 100% chardonnay.

Founded in 1902, the company now produces close to 5.5 million bottles annually of widely acclaimed top quality.

Aged for 3 years on the lees, the mousse is fine and persistent with aromas of fresh toast and hints of brioche.

Wines to Pair with Festive Leftovers

Soft yet intense with fruit on the palate and a refreshing, dry finish. £38.45 from Vinissimus online.

In my mind the top sparkling wine producer in South Africa is Graham Beck. Producing a range of sparklers, the Ultra Brut 2017 is bone dry with zero dosage, made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Elegant and complex, the wine was awarded a coveted gold medal by IWSC. Vibrant and persistent mousse, toasty and flavoursome.

Around £20 per bottle from independent merchants such as Just in Cases.

New Year Bubbles and Wines for Leftover Suppers

For those who for whatever reason are unable or unwilling to drink alcohol, zero percent alcohol wines are always a bit of a challenge. One of the few which comes up trumps comes from an old established Italian company.

Zonin Cuvée Zero is a dealcoholized blend of Garganega, Trebbiano and Chardonnay and is a dry, no-alcohol bubbly that really tastes great.

Organic and suitable for vegetarians it is £7.50 from Ocado or Amazon.

After the usual Christmas excesses in terms of food intake, there are the inevitable leftovers. I actually love lunches or suppers made up of the bits and pieces left in the fridge, either cold plates or transformed into other dishes with spices and a little flair.

Bubbles for the New Year

Terra Organica Parcel Series Grillo is a fruity, dry white from Sicily, with aromatic tropical hints of guava and pineapple, balanced fruit and acidity.

Perfect with a plate of cold turkey and ham, leftover stuffing, pigs in blankets and a light green salad. £8 per bottle on offer at Amazon or Ocado. Organic and suitable for vegans.

A lightish red that would pair with similar plates or just a dish of pigs in blankets if you’ve ordered too many, is a German Pinot Noir from the Baden region.

Karl H Johner Enselberg Pinot Noir 2020 is an attractive, mellow, aromatic, single estate red, medium bodied with delicious berry fruit and a long finish. £29.50 from the Oxford Wine Company.

And so to the turkey curry! A little more flavour and body needed to stand-up to the bold spices and flavours of the dish.

Journeys End Cabernet Franc 2019 is an unusual red variety from South Africa, from one of the foremost producers in the Stellenbosch.

Fermented in large, oak casks and then barrel aged for 14 months, the tannins are mellow and ripe, medium bodied with savoury, spicy character. £19 from Ocado.

Also tremendous with leftover goose, duck or game.