Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Journeys End – a beacon of ethical wine production

Located in the Helderberg region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Journey’s End is a winery that marries premium winemaking with a deep‐rooted commitment to social and environmental stewardship. Journey’s End sits on the south-facing slopes of the Schapenberg hills above Sir Lowry’s Pass village. The vineyards benefit from 350-million-year-old decomposed granite soils and the cooling “Cape Doctor” winds from False Bay.

Journey’s End stands out not solely for the quality of its wines, but for the depth of its commitment to being an ethical, socially responsive, environmentally conscious enterprise. For the local community of Sir Lowry’s Pass and the Helderberg region, the estate has become more than a vineyard—it is a partner in uplift, empowerment and sustainable development.

South Africa is considered part of the New World of wine, but its viticultural heritage, particularly in the Western Cape, dates back more than 350 years. As a wine-producing region, the Western Cape offers a unique blend of Old-World tradition, New World innovation, and distinctive local identity. It is now recognised globally for the quality, diversity, and value of its wines.

Viticulture in the Western Cape began with the arrival of Dutch settlers in the 1650s, led by Jan van Riebeeck, who planted the first vines near Cape Town. But it was the French Huguenots, fleeing religious persecution in the late 17th century, who brought with them winemaking expertise that would lay the foundation for the industry. Today, the Western Cape stands as Africa’s viticultural crown jewel and a New World leader, offering exceptional value at every level—from affordable, expressive supermarket wines to single-vineyard bottlings that rival Burgundy and Rhône in complexity.

A selection of Journey's End Wines to enjoy this Autumn

The estate’s locality is one with real social and economic challenges. Journey’s End recognises that its operations sit within a community context and has adopted multiple initiatives oriented around social uplift. Perhaps the flagship of their social engagement is the Journey’s End Foundation, established in August 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to help tackle hunger, poverty and educational challenges in the surrounding community.

Whilst the estate is very active in terms of environmental protection and biodiversity actions, too often, “sustainability” in wine means just environmental practices. With Journeys End, there is integration of social and economic dimensions—community welfare, local employment, and empowerment.

Journeys End Weather Station Sauvignon Blanc has notes of granny smith apple, grapefruit and gala melon. Balanced and refreshing acidity, between a Loire and NZ Sauvignon in style. £13.50 from Ocado. Amongst the extensive range of wines are two Chardonnays with distinctly different styles. Haystack Chardonnay 2024, taking its name from planting wheat between the rows of vines, is a fresh largely unoaked style, with a tropical fruit tint and buttery texture. £14.95 from Tanners Wine Merchants.

Also from Tanners is the other style Journeys End Destination Chardonnay 2023, a full, rich, elegant wine with intensity, depth and length. Perfectly integrated French oak in this top-quality chardonnay, only produced in exceptional years. £26 a bottle.

Three delicious South African White Wines from Journey's End

Two reds demonstrate the diversity on the Journeys End range and the expertise of matching grape varieties with terroir in the Stellenbosch region. The Huntsman 2022 is a Rhone style wine from Shiraz, Mourvèdre and Grenache. Medium-bodied, easy drinking red with blackberry and plum flavours, tinged with pepper. £13.50 from Ocado. Journeys End V4 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 is more Bordeaux in style, with judicious use of both new and used Frenck oak barrels. Rich, complex and generous, with smooth, fine tannic structure and a core of blackcurrant and dark plum fruit. Drinking perfectly. £19.75 from ND John Wine merchants and other independents.