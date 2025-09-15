Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Laithwaites: Championing small producers and unsung grapes

In a wine world increasingly dominated by industrial-scale production and predictable varietals, it’s refreshing—perhaps even vital—to see a company like Laithwaites bucking the trend.

With an eye for individuality and a palate attuned to authenticity, Laithwaites has built a business model that not only supports small-scale winemakers but also gives a platform to grape varieties you won’t find on supermarket shelves.

By offering reliable routes to market and fair pricing, Laithwaites empowers growers to continue sustainable, low-yield practices that would be financially unviable in a purely commercial setting.

Tony Laithwaite’s original vision remains remarkably intact: bring honest, handcrafted wines from passionate growers directly to the consumer.

Laithwaites Range of Wines from Small Producers

And while the scale of the operation has grown, with Laithwaites now being one of the UK’s leading direct wine merchants, the soul of the business still lies in its close relationships with independent producers.

Laithwaites not only seeks out these wines but actively champions them, giving vital support to the winemakers.

Two red wines from the Languedoc region are prime examples and are perfect early Autumn drinking.

Laithwaites Wine Director Liz Smith explains the philosophy: “The following reds are from producers battling the extreme wildfires… We’re focusing our efforts on making sure their wines get the attention they deserve and helping with cash-flow where we can.”

Rich, fruity reds for Autumn

Vertiges 2024 IgP from the Vallée du Paradis is a deliciously fruity, deep, dark red packed with succulent brambly fruit.

Made from Grenache and Carignan on precipitous slopes at 1,500 ft altitude. £13.99.

Charles Cros Grande Reserve 2023 is pure Syrah, an IgP Hauterive in the Corbières region.

Smooth and full bodied with silky tannins made by the costly ‘maceration carbonique’ method.

Delicious Lesser Known White Wines

Full and rich, with blackberry, raspberry and black pepper. £14.99

The Laithwaites range frequently surprises with its breadth, with white wines from lesser-known regions and almost unheard-of grape varieties.

These are wines of discovery—distinctive, authentic, and often astonishingly good value.

La Multa Albilla 2023 comes from only a handful of vineyards remaining in Spain which grow the Albilla variety.

Fermented slowly and aged on the lees for many months, it combines delicacy and elegance with intense citrus flavours, surprising depth and a long refreshing finish. £14.99.

Also from Spain is Flor de San Martin Garnacha Blanca 2024 from high altitude vineyards in the Navarra region.

Delicious gala apple and yellow peach flavours with a touch of citrus and wild herbs on a dry and refreshing finish. A century ago, 192 vine growers banded together in Navarra’s rugged highlands to preserve their local traditions.

Today, the San Martin cooperative is still going strong with winemaker Gonzalo Zelayeta vinifying select parcels of hand-harvested grapes grown exclusively in high-altitude vineyards in the foothills of the Pyrenees. £9.99.

Across the border into France is the little known Jurançon region in the foothills of the Pyrenées. Clos de la Vierge Jurançon Sec 2023 is made from 100% Gros Manseng, giving notes of peach on a rich, full palate with a long, beautifully balanced dry finish.

Clos de la Vierge is a tiny, 3-hectare vineyard run by two 70+ year old sisters, Anne-Marie and Christiane, who tend vines that are almost the same age, while their 95-year-old maman looks after the kitchen garden. £19 per bottle.

In an age where uniformity too often trumps individuality, Laithwaites’ support of small producers and obscure varietals is not just commendable—it’s essential.

It reminds us that wine is not just a beverage, but a story.

And some of the best stories are told by those with mud on their boots, working in forgotten corners of the vineyard world.