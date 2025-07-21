Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Piera 1899. Where tradition blends with Innovation

Making some of the best and most expressive wines of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of North-east Italy, Piera Martellozzo is the passionate woman behind the winery with over one hundred years of experience.

Tucked between the Dolomite mountains in the north and Slovenia to the east, the region benefits from ideal climatic conditions for vine growing, the Dolomites sheltering the area from the coldest winds and the Adriatic tempering the summer heat.

Wines produced in this region have great aromatic qualities, with subtle, elegant flavours which truly express the terroir.

One of the foremost producers in this region, with an enviable reputation for quality on the home market, is Piera 1899, a family-owned winery based near the town of Padua.

Piera 1899 from Friuli, Italy. Three of the latest wines.

Now run by Piera from the third generation, the company initially produced bulk wines for the domestic market, changing to bottling their own wines in 1951.

Piera took over in 1992 and with continued investment and the desire for perfection and pure expression of the grape varieties and terroir of their vineyards, she now produces some of the top wines from this region.

In recent years, the winery has embraced sustainable viticulture, implementing organic practices and reducing the use of synthetic chemicals.

Solar energy powers much of the estate, and an emphasis on biodiversity ensures the soil remains healthy and fertile.

Selezione di Piera Merlot 2018

These efforts have not only yielded environmental benefits but have also resulted in wines that vibrate with freshness and clarity.

In the cellar, tradition and technology exist in harmony. Temperature-controlled fermentation, delicate pressing, and careful aging ensure that each varietal expresses its full potential.

It is from this blend of careful stewardship and creative ambition that the newest wines of Piera 1899 have emerged.

The latest project is the Selezione di Pierarange – three single-varietal winesthat offer an innovative interpretation of Friuli.

Enjoying a glass of Ribolla Gialla Selezione di Piera

The new line features: Ribolla Gialla Brut Millesimato 2023 – a refined sparkling wine made from hand-harvested high-altitude grapes, with partial barrique aging.

Intensely aromatic for a sparkling wine, the secondary fermentation is in tank by the Charmat method.

Crisp, dry, fresh and vibrant, with notes of gala apple, white peach and grapefruit, making it perfect for summer aperitifs.

Venezia Giulia IGT Ribolla Gialla Macerata 2023 – an elegant macerated white wine, fermented on the skins for 20 days and aged in lightly toasted oak casks.

A deep straw yellow colour, with floral and fruity complexity, great structure and potential to age for 3-4 years. The maceration technique is an ancient method used in the region, which has been reborn in this wine.

Friuli DOC Merlot 2018, is a rich, full-bodied red enhanced by partial grape drying and long maceration.

Aged for 12 months in large French oak casks, it has soft, ripe tannins, with flavours of ripe plums, blackberry and damson with hints of dried fruit, and remarkable minerality on the long finish.

These three single-varietal wines express power and personality, unveiling a new perspective on the region’s winemaking tradition.

The indigenous grape variety Ribolla Gialla is reimagined in both a sparkling version—with partial aging in barrique—and a macerated style, while the Merlot gains depth, volume, and smoothness through the use of a portion of dried grapes.

With over a century of history, Piera has gathered the knowledge of three generations and turned it into a new adventure.

Not yet generally available on the market, any Piera 1899 wines are well worth tracking down online from specialist wine merchants such as Aitken Wines or Cockburns of Leith.