Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Wonderful wines from worldly wise women

Women have always been effective, influential, powerful and highly accomplished throughout history – Boadicea, Joan of Arc, Madame Bollinger, Margaret Thatcher, to name but a few. It thus always astonishes me that they have to be singled out for more praise. Equality should have existed long ago, but sadly still has a way to go, particularly in some countries and societies, even so-called civilised ones. Thus, we celebrate International Women’s Day to highlight current accomplishments, this year being on Saturday 8th March.

As in many industries, the wine industry was dominated for hundreds if not thousands of years by men, but slowly and surely women have been able to assert their position and through their skill, passion and perhaps intuitive understanding of how to achieve quality, women now produce some of the best wines around the world. Here are some recommendations to celebrate their achievements.

As Cellar Master and Vineyards Director, Alice Tétienne continues the legacy of Apolline Henriot, the pioneering woman who founded Champagne Henriot in 1808.

Having grown up near Henriot’s original estate, Alice’s connection to Champagne is deeply personal and under her leadership, Henriot celebrates the role of women in Champagne.

A Collection of Quality Wines made by Women Winemakers around the World.

Champagne Henriot Brut Souverain has great depth and finesse with notes of toasted brioche and a long finish. £35 - £40 from independents such as The Finest Bubble, Tanners or Selfridges.

Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, from the founding winery of the Margaret River region in Australia is a powerful yet elegant full-bodied red made by Virginia Wilcock.

With over 26 vintages under her belt and international experience in regions like Italy, Albania, and New Zealand, she has become one of the most respected figures in Australian winemaking.

Her innovative techniques and deep understanding of varieties continue to elevate the region’s global reputation.

Virginia Wilcock in the vineyards at Vasse Felix

Dark Blackberry, cedar and vanilla notes. Around £36 from independents such as Hennings or ND John.

Cambria Katherine’s Vineyard Chardonnay 2021 Santa Maria Valley is from Santa Barbara in the US.

This sustainably run estate is looked after by owner Barbara Jackson, plus an all-female team which includes her daughters, Katherine and Julia.

The family consider this single-vineyard Chardonnay to be the equivalent of a French Grand Cru – all thanks to the complexity found in the plot’s 50-year-old vines, and the vineyard’s prime location.

Alice Tétienne working on the assemblage at Champagne Henriot

Great complexity from subtle oak treatment, stone fruit, baked apple and citrus notes. £24.99 mix six price from Majestic.

For sherry lovers, Barbadillo Criadera Palo Cortado is outstanding.

Montse Molina is the highly respected winemaker at Barbadillo where she has created exceptional wines for over 25 years.

Palo Cortado is my favourite style of dry sherry and this is exceptional at the price. £20 from The Wine Society.

Staying with Spain, Bela 2022 Ribera del Duero is a 100% Tempranillo made by Sara Juan and is part of the CVNE stable.

Subtly aged in American and French oak, another powerful yet elegant and fine red, with generosity, softness and complexity. £17.90 from The Noble Grape and others.

Across the border into Portugal, Quinta do Ameal Bico Amerelo Vinho Verde 2023 is a serious yet affordable crisp, dry, refreshing white made by Mafalda Magalhães who has brought in pioneering wine practices to the region, creating stunning wines at very affordable prices. £8.75 from The Wine Society or £11 from independents such as York Wines or ND John Wines.

And from the south of France comes Les Jamelles Viognier 2023 made by Catherine Delaunay. Intensely aromatic, with apricot, white peach, lavender, nougat and citrus fruit.

Winemaker Catherine Delaunay co-founded Badet Clément, which now sells 16 million bottles of wine a year around the world.

She is responsible for Les Jamelles, the company’s enduringly popular flagship brand. Astonishing value at £8 on offer at The Co-op.