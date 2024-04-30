Sauvignon Blanc and asparagus – a marriage made in Heaven!

Sauvignon Blanc and asparagus

Perfect timing, since for me, there is no better wine to pair with asparagus, which is now truly in season.

Again, in my view, there is no better asparagus than English asparagus. The cool climate – and boy has it been cool recently – with a slow, gentle growing season, produces subtle yet deep flavours which are the best in the world.

The same reason that English sparkling wine is doing so well and indeed going from strength to strength.

But back to Sauvignon Blanc, this variety appreciates a cooler climate to show its best, although warm enough to ensure sufficient ripeness.

It doesn’t do too well in England, but is one of the most successful varieties grown in New Zealand.

Cool but not cold. Almost certainly originating from the Loire Valley in France, this aromatic grape variety is now grown successfully all around the world, in the right conditions.

Depending on the climate, Sauvignon Blanc has a broad spectrum of aromas and flavours.

In Europe, particularly the Loire Valley, the characteristics are of new-mown hay, gooseberry and even asparagus aromas, with elegant, fresh, zesty green apple flavours on the bone-dry palate.

With slightly warmer climates, such as New Zealand, the characteristics are of my tropical aromas and flavours, with softer, less zesty fruit.

Between these two styles, sit wines from South Africa and from Chile. Errazuriz Aconcagua Costa Sauvignon Blanc 2022 comes from a vineyard only a few miles from the Pacific Ocean, where the maritime influence creates ideal conditions.

Crisp, fresh acidity with herby notes, lime, white peach and passion fruit aromas and flavours, with underlying minerality and a long finish.

One of the top producers of Chilean wines, Errazuriz takes great care in the position of the vineyards in relation to the grape variety, resulting in some of the best wines of the country. Currently on offer at Waitrose at an unbeatable £8.99 (reduced from £12.99).

Returning to the Loire Valley, Joseph Mellot is a long-established producer of wines in the centre of the region, producing some of the best quality wines of this region.

Joseph Mellot Sancerre La Gravelière 2022 is a classic wine from the well-known Sancerre region. Typical grassy, herby, gooseberry aromas and flavours, with surprising ripe peach fruit flavours from the warmer vintage. Around the £22 mark from online specialist wine merchants.

Joseph Mellot also produces another first-class Sauvignon Blanc from the lesser-known next-door region of Menetou Salon, just west of Sancerre. Gently sloping vineyards on limestone soils near Bourges produce flavour-filled grapes which have medium body with full intensity.

A very appealing wine which is equal to many a Sancerre, but at a more affordable price.