Seaford pub named one of the best spots to celebrate Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to show your appreciation for the mother figure in your life. Whether you're treating mum to an indulgent brunch, delightful afternoon tea or comforting Sunday roast, there’s no shortage of fantastic venues across the UK that offer the ultimate setting. The restaurants and pubs with the most beautiful backdrops for Mother’s Day celebrations in the UK have been named by Eat Drink Meet - a new website that helps users discover nearby pubs, bars, and restaurants using unique filtering options*. Eat Drink Meet offers more than other websites, with options to filter to venues with beer gardens, ‘pubs with a view’, ‘dog-friendly pubs’, ‘gastro pubs’, and even discover local establishments hosting pub quizzes and live music nights.

Celebrating Mother’s Day near the coast this year? Situated in the charming town of Seaford with its stunning, world-famous view of the Seven Sisters, the Cuckmere Inn is a favourite for those exploring the local area. Treat mum to an al fresco brunch, taking in panoramic views over the National Trust marshlands in the pub’s beautiful gardens. Alternatively, cosy up by the fire and enjoy a hearty Sunday roast for a truly special day. From elegant country pubs to stylish city restaurants, here are other the top ranked spots to celebrate with your beloved parental figure.

Browns, Edinburgh Located in the historic New Town, a short stroll from Edinburgh Castle, Browns Edinburgh offers a stylish and welcoming setting to celebrate Mother’s Day. Treat the mother figure in your life to a luxurious Afternoon Tea or a Browns signature Sunday roast, accompanied by live piano music for an elegant and memorable afternoon.

The Fox House, Longshaw, Sheffield Steeped in 18th-century history, the renowned Fox House is a wonderful spot to eat, drink, and unwind after a scenic dog walk or a day of exploring the local area on Mother’s Day. With breathtaking countryside views, cosy corners by a crackling log fire, and a menu full of hearty country pub classics, it’s the ideal setting. Plus, with an extensive drinks menu, there’s a drink for every taste to toast the occasion.

The Woodside, Manchester Whether you’ve been exploring the nearby nature reserve or shopping in the city centre, the Woodside offers a charming spot to rest and treat Mum to a well-deserved meal. Enjoy hearty classics like steak and mushroom pie, or crispy, golden Fish and Chips. Relax in the scenic gardens or cosy up inside with a cask ale, fine wine, or British gin – the ultimate place to celebrate Mum!

The Market Tavern, Mayfair, London Celebrate Mother’s Day in style at the Market Tavern, a hidden gem tucked away in the heart of Mayfair. After a morning of browsing Shepherd Market’s boutique shops, treat Mum to a luxurious London brunch or a special Sunday roast in a setting that blends cosy charm with eclectic style. With eye-catching art, a boudoir-inspired dining room upstairs, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to raise a glass – especially with a complimentary Moët for every mum this year.

The Roundhay Fox, Leeds Situated on the edge of Roundhay Park, one of the largest parks in Europe, this traditional Yorkshire pub offers a gorgeous backdrop for a memorable Mother's Day. With a history dating back to the 13th century, a beautiful terrace for outdoor dining, and a crackling log fire indoors, the Roundhay Fox has something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, with dog-friendly spaces, even four-legged family members are welcome to join the occasion.

The Botanist, Bristol Escape to the countryside without leaving the city! Centrally located in the heart of the City of Bristol, the Botanist is a premium pub, bar, and restaurant, that brings the charm of a country pub to Bristol city centre. This Mother’s Day, it’s the go-to place to unwind and celebrate, whether you're relaxing in the chic bar space, enjoying a meal in the unique dining area, or soaking up the sunshine in the outdoor space, ideal for al fresco dining.

The Jack Rabbit, Plymouth A charming country pub nestled along the historic road between Plymouth and Tavistock, the Jack Rabbit offers the ultimate rural retreat this Mother’s Day. Surrounded by the tranquillity of the Devonshire countryside, its idyllic location makes it a wonderful spot to unwind. Steeped in history, the pub stands as a testament to Lord Palmerston's Ring of Fire, with the nearby Crownhill Fort as a poignant reminder. Plus, with cosy rooms available, why not make a weekend of it and explore the stunning beauty of the area?

The Whittington Arms, Lichfield A stone’s throw from the cathedral city of Lichfield, the Whittington Arms is a dog-friendly country pub, perfect for celebrating Mum this Mother’s Day. Enjoy a sun-kissed afternoon tea or brunch in the spacious beer garden, or step inside for a bright, airy setting that adds a touch of elegance to any occasion.

The Fowler’s Farm, Braintree Make Mother’s Day extra special at the Fowler’s Farm - an historic country pub in the heart of Braintree. With over 600 years of history, this charming inn offers the perfect setting to celebrate, whether you’re enjoying a relaxed brunch, a classic Sunday roast, or an indulgent afternoon tea. Raise a glass from the well-stocked bar and soak up the welcoming atmosphere indoors or in the picturesque garden.

Don’t see your area listed? You can find the perfect place to celebrate Mother’s Day via the Eat Drink Meet website or download our app where you can filter pubs and restaurants to fit any occasion.

1 . Contributed The Whittington Arms in Lichfield Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Browns Edinburgh Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Woodside in Manchester Photo: Submitted