The Corner House, in High Street, has a lovely seating area out the front which is obvious for all to see, being on the busy road to Waitrose and Worthing Hospital.

But many are unaware that gardens in fact surround the pub, with a large area at the back and an area set aside for smokers to the side.

The gardens at the back and side both have heated booths, which are cosy and intimate, as well as picnic tables and separate tables and chairs, so plenty of choice of seating to suit all tastes.

It is a lovely, calm area, filled with plants, including a living wall and a grapevine that has grown from when it was small to now covering much of the rear garden.

Supervisor Joe Oakley said: "It's surprising how much people don't know we have a garden here. It has a great atmosphere with a living wall and the booths are heated."

The booths with their padding seating are a lovely place to enjoy Sunday lunch, served at the table so you don't have to keep going up to the bar.

You can enjoy the garden but feel nicely secluded in your own private area. We visited for a roast on Sunday, June 9 and, with the wind whipping up, decided to test the heater, which proved very warming.

We enjoyed roast topside of beef (£17.95) and roast leg of lamb (£18.95), which both came with a giant Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, perfectly-cooked vegetables and a delicious homemade gravy.

Everything was provided at the table so we could just sit back and relax. Service was attentive and the portions generous, making for a perfect Sunday afternoon.

We chose to add sides of sausage meat stuffing balls and cauliflower cheese (£5.45 each) and both added to the already tasty meal.

There are five desserts to choose from (£6.95) and we indulged in apple and cinnamon crumble with custard and homemade cheesecake served with smooth berry coulis.

Joe told us that the chef had created a new cheesecake recipe only recently and it proved extremely tasty, as did the apple crumble.

Food is served at The Corner House every day but you can just as happily enjoy the garden with a drink from the well-stocked bar.

It's a hidden garden that should be a secret no more.

1 . The Corner House, Worthing This 'secret' pub garden in Worthing is worth shouting about to the world, a cosy nook where you can eat and drink surrounded by the leaves of a grapevine. Photo: Elaine Hammond

