Perch on the Pier is businessman Alex Hole’s second venture, following the Perch Café, in Lancing.

The restaurant had a soft opening for friends and family yesterday (April 13) and will be opening to the public tomorrow from 9am.

Ella Debaes, 23, assistant general manager at Perch, said the restaurant has left 25 per cent of the space for walk-ins, with the other 75 per cent already taken up by bookings.

She said: “Preparing for the opening has been a lot of hard work but it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve had ownership of this building for the last two years, so it’s really exciting to finally see it ready for the public to enjoy.”

Ella said staff morale was high ahead of the opening.

She added: “We are all really pumped, it’s really exciting and we are all looking forward to opening.

“We have a lot of bookings for tomorrow already. We’ve got new menu items compared to our Lancing branch, and we’ve got lots of teas, coffees, and a range of cocktails.

“We are really hoping for a chilled but exciting opening day.”

Ella confirmed people were able to come in just for drinks.

She said: “It depends on table availability, but we are opening for just drinks as well.

“In terms of booking, you can book online, but if you are looking just for drinks we recommend you put that in your booking comments so we can accommodate everyone.”

Speaking in August last year about the renovation, Mr Hole, who has funded the works himself, said: “We think people have a real fondness for this building and the pier, and from talking to people, there is genuine will and want for this to be a successful project.

“There is quite a degree of civic pride in the pier and I think it’s been a long time since people have been really proud or actually been in the Southern Pavilion to be honest, and we want people to come back and enjoy it.”

Take a look back at what Perch on the Pier looked like in August.

The new lease of life for the Southern Pavilion comes around three years after its previous leaseholders announced they were calling it a day.

Phil Duckett ran the Southern Pavilion, alongside business partner Richard Bradley, for five years as a multi-purpose facility which included a cafe, wedding venue and events space.

The former nightclub building was gutted and transformed into a bright, Art Deco-style space.

Book a visit to the new Perch on the Pier on its website here.

1. The entrance to Perch is very warm and welcoming

2. The booth seats are secluded from the main restaurant with a view of the ocean

3. Looking down on the restaurant from the first floor, you can see the bar and the kitchen

4. The cocktail lounge is on the first floor with fancy seats where people can look out to sea