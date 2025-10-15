Worthing Beer Festival organisers have been whetting the appetite in the build up to the 27th annual event, highlighting some of the more than 40 cask ales, 10 craft keg beers and 10 ciders that will be on offer.

Drinks have been sourced from both local and nationwide producers, with a focus on Scotland and in particular brewers from the Edinburgh area.

Jonathan Purdom, from the Arun & Adur branch of CAMRA, said: "We are very fortunate to have Henry Kirk, the founder of Sunken Knave Brewery in Worthing and also part of the team at Harvey's. He has fantastic connections in the industry and for the past three years, including this one, Henry has curated our entire beer selection.

"His great idea is to showcase beers from a different region each year. Using his contacts, he arranges for various local brewers in that region to deliver to a single location. The entire selection is then shipped down to our festival on a single pallet. This system is brilliant because it means we can feature exceptional beers from breweries that don't normally distribute to our area.

"A couple of years ago we featured Manchester, and last year we showcased breweries from around Reading. This year, we're excited to be bringing you a selection from Edinburgh. We will still have a wide range of beers from Sussex and beyond."

This year's festival will be the last opportunity to taste a piece of brewing history, Sunken Knave's Boffle, brewed in Worthing by Henry.

The last pin of the barley wine will be poured and then it will be gone forever. It was made at Hand Brew Co in February 2024 and aged for eight months before being poured at last year's festival. Henry said he wanted to bring back the classic English styles but brewed to the level of Belgian beer.

The branch has been releasing the names of the beers and ciders daily in the run up to the festival, on the Worthing Beer Festival Facebook and X pages.

This will be the last opportunity to try Sunken Knave's Boffle, brewed in Worthing by festival organiser Henry Kirk

There will be dark beers aplenty, including:

• Cat Asylum's Ball of Fat, a London double stout collab brewed to a 1930s recipe. Expect rich coffee and dark chocolate flavours, balanced with a subtle orange citrus note.

• Fyne Ales' Slow Motion, a vegan-friendly dark mild with gentle roasted notes, soft hints of chocolate and a touch of mellow sweetness.

• Hammerton's Crunch, a peanut butter milk stout with warming flavours of sticky treacle, sweet dates and chewy raisins.

• Kissingate Brewery's Chocolate Cherry Dipper, a speciality porter packed with the taste of morello cherry and rich chocolate, topped off with a hint of vanilla on the nose.

• Manchester Marble Brewery's Marble Stout, a classic stout with no gimmicks.

• Tartarus Beers' Rainbow Serpent, a rocky road milk stout, conditioned with vanilla, chocolate, toffee, marshmallow, and hazelnut.

• Vault City's Espresso Martini, a coffee imperial stout inspired by the iconic cocktail.

Other options include:

• Cross Borders Brewing's American Red, a hoppy red IPA, bringing together tropical hops and delicious biscuity malts to create a supremely easy-drinking but complex beer.

• Harviestoun Brewery's Haggis Hunter, an amber ale crafted in Scotland offering fruit, hops and spice.

• Howling Hops' Party Wave, a gluten-free West Coast pale.

• Merakai's Wit Label, a Belgian-style wheat beer, spiced with a special blend of coriander, grains of paradise, and orange peel.

• Swannay Brewery's Scapa Special flagship pale ale, blending hops from Britain, Germany and the US.

• Vibrant Forest Brewery's Summerlands, a session IPA brewed exclusively with American hops, giving it a slight citrus character and a rich hop aroma.

And for sour lovers, expect a taste sensation with beers including:

• Dookit Brewing's Raseli, a mango and cardamom kulfi sour that is sweet and creamy.

• Pilot's Peach Melba Sour, an unfined sour inspired by the classic dessert, blending fresh peach, raspberry and vanilla.

• Vault City's Iced Caramel Brown Sugar Apple, inspired by a favourite iced drink.

Lager lovers are also catered for, with examples including:

• Lost and Grounded Brewers' Keller Pils, a hop bitter lager beer made with German Pilsner malt and traditional hops.

• Three Legs' Zwickl, served in a cask. Expect sweet malt notes balanced with a herbaceous, floral bitterness and hints of elderflower and citrus.

A cider enthusiast is choosing the cider and perry this year, providing a good selection of dry, medium and sweet from a number of UK producers, including:

• Ascension's Map Change, a dark maple spiced cider blend. It's autumn in a glass!

• Gwatkin's Stoke Red Cider, a sweet farmhouse cider produced from a single variety of apples.

• Sandford Orchards' Devon Scrumpy, a still cider that is naturally cloudy, full-bodied, characterful and packed with a wonderful richness.

Worthing Beer Festival will be held on Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, in Rooms at the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing.

Colin Pennifold, one of the organisers, said: "Local brewer Hand Brew Co are the festival sponsor. The festival charity will be Care For Veterans, which is now a Royal Star & Garter home.

"Our caterers this year are Humble Pie, a local Sussex producer who will offer a range of tasty pies, with mash, peas and gravy, including vegan and gluten free options. They will also be selling some wine, G&T drinks and soft drinks."

There will be three sessions, with tickets £8 for Friday lunchtime 11am to 4pm, £10 for Friday evening 5pm to 11pm, and £8 for Saturday all day 11am to 9.30pm, plus £3 late entry for after 5pm on the Saturday.

CAMRA members will get £5 worth of free beer tokens on entry with their membership card. For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.aaa.camra.org.uk

Rooms is accessed by going up the stairs in the middle of the Guildbourne Centre, which is a short walk from Worthing railway station and both seafront and town centre bus stops.