Skating scone enthusiast Robin Cousins signs up as competition judge in Worthing

Olympic figure skater and Dancing on Ice judge Robin Cousins is known for his blades but when it comes to a treat, what he really loves cutting into is a scone – and he is coming to Worthing to find the very best.

The skating scone enthusiast has signed up as a judge in the Highdown Garden Centre scone making competition to see if customers can beat chef Seema and her famous scones.

Robin Cousins will be judging the competition alongside Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and Melanie Peters, head of Worthing & Adur Food and Drink Group on Facebook, food reporter and marketing expert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition on Sunday, July 2, is part of the garden centre's Summer Event Weekend.

Robin Cousins was Dancing on Ice's first head judge. Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Seema's popular scones include bacon, cheese and spring onion; chocolate orange; and lemon and blueberry, but customers can enter any type of scone they like.

To enter, email [email protected] then take your scones into the garden centre on the day by 12pm. The guest judges will decide the winners, with lunch for four as first prize, breakfast for two for the runner-up, and tea and cake for most creative flavour.

The Summer Event Weekend on July 1 and 2 also includes a barbecue, live music, ice cream van, treasure hunt, local gin tasting and 'spring clean' – the garden centre's largest sale yet.