A Chilling Praline Parfait and The Devil's Mule at the Ivy in the Lanes

The popular Brighton venue in Ship Street has teamed up with Monkey 47 Gin, to create some new cocktails and puddings available from Friday, 28 October to Monday, 31 October.

They’ve also promised spine-tingling DJ’s and live entertainment on October 31, to get all guests in the spirit of Halloween.

The Devil’s Mule, (£10.75) is a diabolical blend of Monkey 47 Gin, Wyborowa Vodka, Lillet Rouge, chilli, cinnamon, lemon, and ginger beer, and the Muertas Margarita, (£10.50) a drink for the Day of The Dead, with Olmeca Altos Tequila, Malbec, pear, and lemon juice.

The Devil's Mule at the Ivy in the Lanes

There’s also the Chilling Praline Parfait, (£9.75) a pudding with a frozen hazelnut coffin decorated with dark chocolate soil, raspberry sauce and confectionary treats.

Scarlett Hallahan, general manager at The Ivy in The Lanes said: “Halloween is one of my favourite times of year. We have created some terrifyingly terrific cocktails and can’t wait to welcome guests into the restaurant.”