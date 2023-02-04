Some of Sussex’s best chefs to come together to raise money for local charity

The group boasts eleven Michelin stars, two Great British Menu winners, one MasterChef: The Professionals winner, and one MasterChef judge.
The Sussex Showcase, which is a week-long series of collaboration dinners featuring chefs from Sussex and around the world, is being presented by Table Talk Foundation.
A spokesperson from the event said: “This year, seven of Sussex’s finest chefs will join forces with seven world-class chefs to bring you a one-of-a-kind food experience at some of the most exciting restaurants in Sussex.
“Each ticket includes a donation to Table Talk Foundation, raising funds to provide food education to children in Sussex and support the hospitality industry.”
Tickets to the Sussex Showcase events start from £170pp and are available from www.tabletalk-foundation.com. For those unable to attend the events, there is also an online auction: https://uk.givergy.com/TableTalkFoundation.
Events include:
Monday, March 6: Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
Guest chef Matt Abe (Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, three Michelin stars) alongside resident executive chef George Blogg (one Michelin star) will serve a six-course tasting menu with paired wines.
Tuesday, March 7: Interlude, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham
Guest chef Nick Bril (The Jane, two Michelin stars) will team up with resident chef Jean Delport (one Michelin star) to treat guests to a one-of-a-kind menu.
Wednesday, March 8: Heritage, Haywards Heath
Diners can enjoy a one-off six-course tasting menu with paired wines created by guest chef Tom Shepherd (Upstairs, one Michelin star) and resident chef Matt Gillan (Great British Menu winner).
Thursday, March 9: etch. By Steven Edwards, Hove
Guest chef Nick Beardshaw (Kerridge’s Bar and Grill) will join resident chef Steven Edwards (MasterChef winner) at etch. to create a stunning seven-course tasting menu which will be served with matching wines from etch’s in-house sommelier Sam Weatherill.
Friday, March 10: 64 Degrees, Brighton
Guest chef and MasterChef judge Anna Haugh (Myrtle) and resident chef Michael Bremner (Great British Menu winner) will serve a seven-course tasting menu with wine pairing.
Saturday, March 11: Wild Flor, Hove
Guest chef Greg Clarke and resident chef Ali Munro will serve a special five-course lunch tasting menu with snacks and paired wines.
Sunday, March 12: The Pass at South Lodge Hotel, Horsham
Guest chef Tom Barnes (L’Enclume, three Michelin stars) and resident chef Ben Wilkinson will create a special seven-course tasting menu to truly conclude the culinary week in style.