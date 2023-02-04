Some of Sussex’s best chefs to come together to raise money for local charity

Some of Sussex’s finest chefs have come together and designed unique dining experiences to help raise money for a local charity.

The group boasts eleven Michelin stars, two Great British Menu winners, one MasterChef: The Professionals winner, and one MasterChef judge.

The Sussex Showcase, which is a week-long series of collaboration dinners featuring chefs from Sussex and around the world, is being presented by Table Talk Foundation.

A spokesperson from the event said: “This year, seven of Sussex’s finest chefs will join forces with seven world-class chefs to bring you a one-of-a-kind food experience at some of the most exciting restaurants in Sussex.

Some of the chefs taking part in the Sussex Showcase

“Each ticket includes a donation to Table Talk Foundation, raising funds to provide food education to children in Sussex and support the hospitality industry.”

Tickets to the Sussex Showcase events start from £170pp and are available from www.tabletalk-foundation.com. For those unable to attend the events, there is also an online auction: https://uk.givergy.com/TableTalkFoundation.

Events include:

Monday, March 6: Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead

Guest chef Matt Abe (Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, three Michelin stars) alongside resident executive chef George Blogg (one Michelin star) will serve a six-course tasting menu with paired wines.

Tuesday, March 7: Interlude, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham

Guest chef Nick Bril (The Jane, two Michelin stars) will team up with resident chef Jean Delport (one Michelin star) to treat guests to a one-of-a-kind menu.

Wednesday, March 8: Heritage, Haywards Heath

Diners can enjoy a one-off six-course tasting menu with paired wines created by guest chef Tom Shepherd (Upstairs, one Michelin star) and resident chef Matt Gillan (Great British Menu winner).

Thursday, March 9: etch. By Steven Edwards, Hove

Guest chef Nick Beardshaw (Kerridge’s Bar and Grill) will join resident chef Steven Edwards (MasterChef winner) at etch. to create a stunning seven-course tasting menu which will be served with matching wines from etch’s in-house sommelier Sam Weatherill.

Friday, March 10: 64 Degrees, Brighton

Guest chef and MasterChef judge Anna Haugh (Myrtle) and resident chef Michael Bremner (Great British Menu winner) will serve a seven-course tasting menu with wine pairing.

Saturday, March 11: Wild Flor, Hove

Guest chef Greg Clarke and resident chef Ali Munro will serve a special five-course lunch tasting menu with snacks and paired wines.

Sunday, March 12: The Pass at South Lodge Hotel, Horsham