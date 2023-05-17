Spier Wine Farm is one of South Africa's oldest wineries

With a winemaking legacy dating back to 1692 and still family owned, Spier Wine Farm is committed to responsible farming practices, with a primary focus on the regeneration of soil fertility, achieved through the use of high-density grazing and organic compost amongst others.

Spier Wines from South Africa

​Absolutely in-tune with current thinking and ideology, the business won the 2022 Ethical Award in the Drinks Business Green Awards. Spier is committed to looking after both the environment and the people who work on the wine farm.

Not only is Spier a Winery and Vineyard, but it also boasts a restaurant and a hotel with 80 rooms, built around courtyards in the style of a characterful village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using home-sourced vegetables and meats at their restaurants enhances self-sufficiency and reduces carbon emissions.

Spier invests in Growing For Good, initiatives that empower communities and unleash positive social and environmental change, and is renowned for its contribution to the South African art scene.

Based in Stellenbosch, one of the foremost wine regions of South Africa, grapes are sourced from several different regions of the Cape and 6 different ranges of wines are made, all with the same respect for environment and people.

A grape variety seldom encountered from South Africa is Albariño, normally found in North-west Spain in the region of Galicia. There are only 90 acres of Albariño planted in South Africa – and only around 20 acres in Stellenbosch. But Spier is not afraid to do things differently albeit one of South Africa’s oldest wineries. They take the three centuries of experience and bring it to life in newer, less common grapes like Albariño. Produced from grapes grown on the southern slopes of the picturesque Bottelary Hills in Stellenbosch, this wine is the delicious result of fantastic growing conditions and complex granite and clay soils. It’s proof that being different pays off. Aromatic flavours of grapefruit, stone fruits and melon. It’s zesty and mineral, making it an ideal pairing for fresh seafood dishes. Majestic £9.99 Mix Six price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad