A Sunday isn’t complete without a roast dinner – that’s why we’ve put together a list of the best places to enjoy one across the whole of Sussex.

We have so many amazing restaurants and pubs in Sussex serving delicious food and we, unfortunately, cannot list them all, but below are just a few that have received glowing reviews online.

Each of these establishments were picked from Google based on their high ratings of four and above, as well as reviews from customers.

The list below is in no particular order.

Where’s your favourite place for a roast dinner?

1 . Some of the best roasts in Sussex, according to Google reviews These restaurants serve some of the best roasts in Sussex, according to Google reviews. Image by Lisa Baker from Pixabay Photo: Lisa Baker from Pixabay

2 . The George The George is situated in Eartham, West Sussex, PO18 0LT. One review said: "What a stunning spot! From the friendly greeting, to the great selection of drinks and of course the amazing Sunday roast." Photo: Google Maps

3 . The Lamb Inn The Lamb Inn is situated in Pevensey Marsh, Battle, East Sussex, TN33 9HH. One review said: "Absolutely the best Sunday roast ever. Portion size perfect. I had the pork belly roast it was lovely." Photo: Google Maps

4 . The Oak Barn The Oak Barn is situated in Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 8RE. One review said: "We had a lovely Sunday lunch here. Food was exceptional. The staff very attentive and friendly. Made our family meet up very special. We will be back!" Photo: Google Maps