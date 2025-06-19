Sussex-based wine producer backed by Hugh Bonneville triumphs over Champagne by winning international award

A Sussex-based wine producer has beaten Champagne by winning a prestigious international award.

Sugrue South Downs’ The Trouble With Dreams 2009 in magnum won ‘Best in Show’ at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2025.

The wine producer, which has vineyards across both East and West Sussex, said this is the first time a sparkling wine in magnum has become one of the top 50 wines in the world.

And they said this is a feat that has never been achieved by a Champagne.

Dermot and Ana Sugrue

Winemaker and founder Dermot Sugrue said: “It’s no longer the outdated narrative of England versus Champagne when it comes to sparkling wine. Now it’s England and Champagne, because we really are on the world stage, alongside Champagne and the other best sparkling wines in the world.”

Since it was founded in 2006, Sugrue South Downs has built a reputation for creating exceptional sparkling and still wines. It has also attracted investors that include wine writer Hugh Johnson and actor Hugh Bonneville.

Dermot said that the vineyard and winery’s ‘attention to detail’ sets The Trouble With Dreams apart. He said: “Bottling sparkling wine in magnums is almost the zenith of what you can achieve quality wise, because magnums have got the ability to age in a wonderful way. I’m thrilled that our very first vintage has aged impeccably and caught the attention of the judges.”

The wine producer explained that this sparkling wine is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier from Jenkyn Place Vineyard in Hampshire. The Trouble With Dreams 2009 spent 12 years on lees and then two more years ageing on cork following disgorgement. Only 600 magnums were produced and went on sale in November 2024. The 2009 has now sold out but the current 2020 release is still available, alongside limited stocks of the 2019, 2017, and 2015.

Sugrue South Downs. Photo: Sarah Weal

The Decanter judges noted: “Fifteen years in glass has given the always-masterful English acidity the brooding time it needs, and the result is fresh, wide and bracing on the nose, and searchlight-deep on the palate... It’s still a youngster, full of energy and jubilation, so if you have that appealingly chilly cellar...”

Sugrue South Downs added that The Trouble With Dreams 2009 in magnum also won the Trophy with 97 points – the highest score awarded to any wine across all categories – at the International Wine & Spirits Competition earlier this year.

Sugrue South Downs’ vineyards include: Coldharbour Vineyard in Storrington, Storrington Priory Vineyard, Bee Tree Vineyard in Wivelsfield Green and Mount Harry Vineyard in Lewes. The Sugrue South Downs winery in Wivelsfield Green opened its doors for tours and tastings by appointment in early 2025.