Sussex beauty spot named best pub walk in England, with stunning views from iconic landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved Sussex beauty spot has been named the best pub walk in England for families, due to its stunning views and varied route, which remains interesting throughout the whole trail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seven Sisters and Friston Forest Circular is a moderately-challenging 12.7km circular route near Eastbourne, with two pubs highlighted along the way.

Enjoy this scenic trail around Seven Sisters and Friston Forest, with a variety of walks, stunning views from the cliffs, a river, forest, farms and lovely hamlets around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AllTrails says the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs between Seaford and Eastbourne are perhaps the most iconic landmark in Sussex. The walk starts at the National Trust's Birling Gap car park. There is a visitor centre here, with shop and café, so it's a great place to begin.

The Seven Sisters cliffs, taken from South Hill Barn, Seaford. Picture: Justin Lycett / SussexWorld

The National Trust points out: "The Seven Sisters chalk cliffs are constantly changing. This creates the iconic coastline that you see today. Cliff falls and landslides are therefore part of this landscape and can happen at any time and without warning.

"Our white cliffs are beautiful but also very fragile. They may appear safe to stand on but chalk is a soft rock that can be become unstable through heavy rain, frost, sun or undercut by wind and wave action. Stay at least 5m back from the cliff edge at all times."

The varied Seven Sisters and Friston Forest Circular route remains interesting throughout the whole trail. The highlight is undoubtedly the first hour along the cliffs, which is undulating and absolutely stunning. The rest is through fields with great views and the last third has some lovely forest trails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor experts at Millets revealed this trail as its top pub walk in England, ranked by ratings and number of reviews, as well as for being accessible, family-friendly and having a pub on the route.

Millets said: "The Seven Sisters and Friston Forest Circular has been named the best walk to take as a family. Situated near Eastbourne, the 12.7km walk takes visitors past a series of chalk cliffs. The route varies between cliffside views and forest trails, and ramblers can visit a National Trust café along the way. For those fancying a pub lunch, you can also visit The Tiger Inn at East Dean and The Cuckmere Inn at Exceat."

Another Eastbourne walk takes second place. Seaford to Eastbourne is a challenging route that rewards walkers with views of brilliant white cliffs, a carpet of green grass and stunning sights of the English Channel.

Millets said: "The walk takes you past beaches where you can swim, as well as past lighthouses and into Cuckmere Haven. The trail starts in the centre of Seaford, where there are many pubs, including Old Plough Seaford and The Wellington Hotel, and ends in Eastbourne, close to Wetherspoon pub The London & County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top ten pub walks in England, according to Millets, are:

1 Seven Sisters and Friston Forest Circular in Sussex, 12.7km, 3 hours 32 minutes

2 Seaford to Eastbourne in Sussex, 21.7km, 5 hours 30 minutes

3 Mam Tor and The Great Ridge via Elbow Ridge in the Peak District National Park, 10.5km, 3 hours 50 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Brockenhurst and the Tall Trees Trail Circular in the New Forest National Park, 15.4km, 3 hours 36 minutes

5 Buttermere Circular in the Lake District National Park, 7.4km, 1 hour 47 minutes

6 Ambleside and Troutbeck Walk in the Lake District National Park, 12.2km, 4 hours 11 minutes

7 Whiteleaf and Chequers Circular in the Chiltern Hills National Landscape, 11.3km, 3 hours 10 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Skelwith Force, Colwith Force and Cathedral Quarry Circular in the Lake District National Park, 8.2km, 2 hours 39 minutes

9 Coln Saint Aldwyns and Bibury Circular, in the Cotswolds National Landscape, 10.6km, 2 hours 49 minutes

10 The Switzerland of Yorkshire Circular, 14.6km, 4 hours 14 minutes