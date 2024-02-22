Sussex city ranks in top 3 in the UK for 'most romantic getaways'

Chichester.

With European summers becoming increasingly hot and airfares reaching new heights, the UK is set for a tourism boom this year.

The UK is home to vast sandy beaches, delicious local fare, and contemporary entertainment that make the great settings for a romantic trip to remember. But where in the UK is best to visit for a romantic retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life?

A new study by Park Holidays has looked at 20 locations outside of the UK’s main cities where couples can go to rest and relax. The study looks into numerous metrics, such as romantic places to dine, activities commonly associated with dating spots and the most picturesque spots (according to social media) to reveal the best locations for a romantic getaway in the UK.

Which locations offer couples a chance to get away whilst also being able to organise some fun and romantic dates? Park Holiday's index reveals all below. Newquay, Cornwall revealed as the best location for a romantic getaway in the UK

Newquay, Cornwall is the UK's most romantic getaway, with no shortage of ways to spend quality time together. Newquay scores highly across the board in Park Holiday’s index, with cinema and bowling options, a great variety of 4*+ romantic restaurants available (31). It sits on the coast making it an ideal location for a romantic walk on the beach.

The famed Newquay beach is known for its beautiful white sand and emerald-blue water, perfect for a lazy day spent in the sun. Anglesey ranks in second place for romantic UK getaways and top for the most picturesque romantic destination in the UK

Chichester in Sussex comes third for most romantic getaways in the UK Park Holidays' data analysis sees Chichester take third place for the UK's most romantic getaways. Its mix of romantic dining options and couple-friendly activities make it a fun and lively destination to spend a romantic weekend away.