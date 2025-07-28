Sussex riverside pub reopens with new look after six-figure investment

Greene King has invested a six-figure sum in refurbishing The Waterside, in the heart of Shoreham, and customers were given their first look on Friday, July 25.

Doors reopened following works to the Ferry Road pub, inside and out. There is new signage and festoon lighting to make the most of the spacious outside areas, the inside bar and dining areas have been refreshed, and the toilets have been fully refurbished.

Greene King said The Waterside was much loved due to its enviable riverside location and range of food and drinks, with prime TV sports and entertainment in a wonderful pub atmosphere.

Hannah Croft, general manager of The Waterside, said: "We’re really pleased to welcome customers back to the Waterside and show off our fresh new look. We’ve missed seeing our regulars while works have been completed and look forward to catching up with familiar and new faces from across the Shoreham community and beyond.

“With a spacious pub garden, upgraded interior facilities and great value food and drinks menus, we are here for friends, families and neighbours, sports fans, quiz enthusiasts, ale lovers and dog owners – a true community pub for all to make and share memories. Come in and see us at the Waterside!”

For bookings, opening times and information visit the pub’s website.

Photo: Greene King

Photo: Greene King

Photo: Greene King