Sussex rum scoops three awards at London Spirits Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rums awarded include a silver medal for Goldstone’s Dark Rum, and bronze for both Goldstone Spiced and Goldstone Ginger & Lime.

The distillery run by husband and wife Georgina and John was a lockdown idea born out of their love of food and drink. Having researched the ingredients that sometimes go into making rum they wanted to produce a product that used only natural sugars and flavours without added sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In little over a year Goldstone can be found on the shelves of over 100 restaurants, pubs and off-licences around the South East.

John and Georgina

Georgina Bowell co-founder said: “We’ve put a huge amount of research and development into getting our flavour profiles just right and to be recognised on a global stage for three of our rums is a real achievement.”

The judges praised the silver winning dark rum for: “Offering a well-balanced profile with notes of toffee, caramel, and sticky toffee pudding, presenting an elegant and generous taste profile.”

The Henfield based distillery is open for tours and offers a popular rum school experience where guests distill their own unique rum recipe under the guidance of Goldstone’s distillers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bronze winning Spiced Rum was complimented for being: “Packed with dry spice, vanilla, and orange peel, this spiced rum brings natural sweetness from cinnamon, muscovado sugar, and raisins. Has hints of cinnamon, sugar, honey, and a touch of wood.”

Goldstone Dark Rum

Of the Ginger & Lime the judges commented: “A harmonious blend of lime peel, freshly grated ginger, and premium rum, with subtle herbaceous and sugarcane undertones.”

John Bowell said: “Every award gives us more energy to develop and bring the very best rum to Sussex, we are excited to see where the next twelve months takes us.”