Sussex secondary school breaks World Record in cooking
Students and staff at a Sussex academy are celebrating their baking skills after being officially crowned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder as part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT)’s nationwide baking lesson.
Schools across the UK took part in a virtual cooking lesson, with 25 students from Ormiston Six Villages Academy. They put on their aprons and learnt how to create a mango galette in the cooking tutorial.
In an official presentation ceremony, a Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed that Ormiston Six Villages Academy had beaten the previous record, which stood at 497 people, with a total of 713 bakers taking part in the live class.
This attempt followed the Trust’s The Great Ormiston Bake competition last year, where over 3,000 students competed to take home the baking title for their academy. Now, students and staff are celebrating together as they are officially confirmed as a part of Guinness World Records history.
Dan Woods, Lead Practitioner for Food Design and Technology, Ormiston Academies Trust said: “We are so proud of all our academies, staff, and students for getting involved with this exciting challenge.
"It was great to see how much all our bakers across the country enjoyed creating their galettes, and the icing on the cake was to hear the Guinness World Records team confirm that we have officially broken the previous record.”