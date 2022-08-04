Sussex World food review: McDonald’s new Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu

The Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu was introduced on July 27 as the second part of McDonald’s Summer Menu.

Featured in the menu are two burgers, halloumi fries and a fruit punch.

One of the burgers, the Spanish Stack, includes two beef patties, chilli cheddar, red onion, spicy tomato sauce, and lettuce on a paprika bun.

Sussex World reporters Elliot Wright and Jacob Panons try the new Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu at McDonald’s.

The Chicken Fiesta burger contains a crispy chicken fillet topped with chorizo, chilli cheddar, spicy tomato sauce, red onion and lettuce served up in a warm toasted chilli and paprika topped bun.

Four halloumi cheese sticks coated in a light batter, served with a rich tomato dip serve as the side addition to the menu, and can also be purchased in a share box.

Finally, a punch made up of a blend of citrus and red fruit drink base served over ice.

It continues the Mediterranean theme of the Taste of Italy, which ran from June 6 to July 26.

As part of our food review series, we decided to try all the new options on offer.

Sussex World reporter Jacob Panons said: "I was a bit disappointed considering I was very excited to try the new items.

"I felt that with a bit more sauce the burgers could have been a bit better, but both were relatively underwhelming.

"The halloumi fries and drink were good, but overall the new items did not impress."

Sussex World reporter Elliot Wright added: "Normally McDonald’s do a good job with these special offerings but they’ve disappointed this time.