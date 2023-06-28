​Sustainable summer sipping from Argentina

​Warm summer weather calls for refreshing wines to sip, either on their own or with a range of summer meals, making the most of barbecue time or cool, healthy salads.

Domaine Bousquet Organic Wines from Argentina

​Health is more and more uppermost in people’s minds, whether as a result of the recent pandemic or simply greater awareness that healthy eating and drinking is generally better for an enjoyable – and longer – lifestyle.

Apart from health of the body, health of the planet and the environment in which we live is of equal importance, the ‘Green’ lobby gaining increasing traction.

A shining example in the world of wine is Domaine Bousquet in Argentina, the country’s leading organic estate and one of the most sustainable wine estates on the planet.

The estate was the fourth winery in the world to attain Regenerative Organic Agriculture Certified status.

The Domaine Bousquet estate is located in Gualtallary, in the foothills of The Andes.

High altitude vineyards at around 400 feet, give thermal amplitude that results in fully ripened grapes, with naturally retained acidity, resulting in wines with bright, rich fruit coupled with balanced freshness and complexity.

Originally a winemaking family from Carcasonne in south-west France, the Bousquet family moved to Argentina in 1997, producing wines which combine generations of French knowhow with an exceptional terroir and climate.

Domaine Bousquet Premium Organic Rosé 2022 comes from grapes grown in the Tupungato region of the Uco Valley in Mendoza. An appealing pale pink, it is a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Syrah and a touch of Viognier. Crisp and refreshing, with zippy acidity and lovely fresh, red berry fruit with a lemon and lime hint. Fabulous summer sipping. Available online from the award-winning green retailer Vintage Roots at £11.99.

Domaine Bousquet Reserve Pinot Noir 2021 is the perfect, light summer red, which can be served slightly chilled. Typical pale ruby red, it has delicious red cherry fruit, soft tannins and considerable complexity, helped by 6 to 8 months maturation in French oak. Fresh, balancing acidity and medium body gives a wine perfect for summer food pairing, from salmon quiche to chicken salad or char-grilled Mediterranean vegetables. £14.50 from Vintage Roots.

And now for a big wine for big barbecue flavours. Domaine Bousquet Gaia Red Blend 2019 is a blend of Malbec, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon which packs a punch of flavour equal to any char-grilled sausage, unless it has been totally cremated!

Described as a ‘hedonistic blend’ and named after the Earth Goddess, this is a rich, full-bodied powerful wine, whilst remaining soft and mellow. The high-altitude vineyards again keep the flavours fresh and the acidity balanced. Dark plums, blackberries and hint of spice. £17.95 from Vintage Roots.