The Lewes District Food Partnership (LDFP) runs the Grow Cook Eat Network which consists of 25 community growing, cooking, and eating groups from across the district.

Local food partnerships across the country are helping to bring these groups together to network and share information and skills.

Gemma Mcfarlane, Senior project assistant of the Grow Cook Eat Network, said: "In the last few years more people have been wanting to grow food and where there’s a shortage of land, inspiration has led to people growing together in unusual locations – street corners, railway platforms, even football stadiums! We call this community gardening.

“We’re also appreciating the importance of sharing knowledge of how to cook bringing more community kitchens into being - hosting a range of cookery courses or cooking for a shared meal to be enjoyed by a wider community. The benefits of growing, cooking and eating food together have been widely recognised. As well as providing food, we meet new people, keep active and learn from each other. It’s a great way to improve our health and wellbeing, improve our diets and make new friends.”

The network consists of a WhatsApp group and seasonal network meetings, funding opportunities, both externally and via the food partnership, mutual support to set up and develop projects, share expertise and to link growing, cooking and eating projects together.

It also includes publicity via the LDFP website and social media platforms, opportunities to share your news and events in our regular online newsletter, and a chance to join a quarterly group visit one of the projects, have lunch together and find out more about what they do.

As the network grows, there will be more exciting events and opportunities. If you’re interested in getting involved as a community food group or as an interested individual, please get in touch to receive regular emails.

The network currently has projects running in Newhaven, Lewes, Peacehaven, Seaford, Ringmer and Piddinghoe.