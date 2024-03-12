Taste the Californian Dream!

Gramm Vineyard and Villa

As with nearly all wine regions of the world, there is a raft of different producers, with different styles and certainly different qualities. The range of quality varies from the humble white zinfandel (which is actually pink!) which is at what may be termed as ‘entry level’ quality - light, very little flavour and slightly sweet – to outstanding wines, often made from the traditional Burgundian grape varieties of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

In the now infamous blind tasting competition back in 1976 organised in France by the late Steven Spurrier, named The Judgement of Paris, Californian wines were pitched against top wines of France – and the Californian wines won! At the time, Californian wines were little known in Europe, but in the last 50 years, their reputation has grown leaps and bounds, particularly in the UK market. Of course, there are still the big brands for sale, such as Barefoot and Echo Falls, which have their place at the lower end of the market, but there are now many mid to high quality wines, both white and red, which are well worth a taste.

Waitrose, for example has a range of flavoursome Pinot Noir reds ranging from £16.99 to £36.99 and The Wine Society has a good range between £10 and £20 a bottle, together with some special bottles up to £125 per bottle. But what better way to understand the wines of this top region of the USA than through a visit to the vineyards to taste them at source?

I recently had the opportunity to meet Carol and Ridge Muller of Gramm Vineyards. Located in Santa Rosa in the Russian River Valley sub-region of Sonoma County, they grow grapes to sell to other winemakers, but have recently started to make and bottle their own wines. They own a fabulous villa with pool surrounded by vineyards, where guests can relax, visit the region and taste the wines. Their Pinot Noir Rosé I tasted in London was honestly the best Californian Rosé I have tasted – which bodes well for the future. Very pale in colour, it was dry, fresh and crisp with bags of fresh raspberry and wild strawberry flavours on the palate. Difficult to achieve and thus showing great winemaking and vineyard skills.

The Mullers of Gramm Vineyards also produce a light and fruity Pinot Noir, together with a first class, lightly oaked Chardonnay, worthy of many a similar wine from Burgundy. Their entire villa can be rented for special occasions, or perhaps a dream Californian holiday with a group of friends in one of the world’s top wine regions. The villa is secluded and completely private, with spacious, light, airy and beautifully furnished accommodation.