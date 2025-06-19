Cider festival planned for The Crowborough Crossplaceholder image
Ten day cider festival to be held at Wetherspoons in Crowborough

By Lesley Hixon
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:14 BST
A range of ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at The Crowborough Cross in Crowborough, during a 10-day craft cider festival.

The pub in Beacon Road will host the festival from Friday 27 June to Sunday 6 July inclusive.

The ciders include; Barn Screecher (Hunts), Moonshine Rum & Raisin (Broadoak), Toffee Apple (Snails Bank), Midnight Special (Mr Whitehead’s), Peach Mojito (Pulp), Fiery Fox (Gwynt y Ddraig),

Rhoobarb & Custard (Barbourne). They are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

Pub manager Craig Bland said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

