Thai restaurant chain that has store Chichester launches 2024 menu

The restaurant has some new menu items for 2024.

Available nationwide from January 1st 2024, guests can celebrate the start of the new year with the newly refreshed menu.

Just in time for Veganuary, Giggling Squid is launching a new vegan starter, Salt & Pepper Chilli Mushrooms (£6.50), a meat-free alternative to their bestselling Salt & Pepper Squid (£8.50). Whilst other starters joining the menu include the succulent Caramelised Pork Belly (£8.25), bite-sized Crispy Squid Bits (£8.25), and the light and fresh North Eastern Papaya Salad (£8.95).

Giggling Squid has also updated their ever-popular sharing platters, perfect for groups who don’t want to choose just one starter, the Satay Four Ways (from £17.50) and Fisherman’s Feast (from £23.95) are great options for peanut sauce fans or squid lovers.

For a warming and hearty meal, look no further than the new, showstopping special curries Prawn and Soft Shell Crab (£19.95), Slow Cooked Jungle Curry (£16.95), and Spicy Double Curry Seabass (£17.50), which are all served in a rich sauce with perfect presentation.

Diners can also make noodle and stir fry dishes their own with the launch of customisable additions. Duck can now be added to the Wholesome Cashew Stir Fry (£14.95), and chicken and prawns can also be added to the Pad Kee Mao (£16.50) and Pad Thai (£16.50) so guests can have them just as they like it.

The dessert menu includes all of Giggling Squid’s iconic sweet treats including the new Pandan Tres Leches (£7.50), known as three milk cake, the White Chocolate Matcha Cheesecake (£7.50), and the small but mighty Mini Melting Heart Chocolate Dessert (£3.99). For those who mix salty and sweet, and just want something small, the Mini Salted Caramel Souffle (£3.99) is on offer while the Mini & Hot Drink Combo (£5.99) gives you the best of both worlds with the choice of any mini dessert plus tea or coffee!

