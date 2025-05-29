The 11 best restaurants in Crawley according to Trip Advisor

The top 11 restuarants in Crawley according to TripadvisorThe top 11 restuarants in Crawley according to Tripadvisor
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 29th May 2025, 07:52 BST
Crawley and it’s surround areas have some amazing places to eat and here are the top ten as rated by reviews and marks given on Trip Advisor.

On offer is everything from traditional pub food to Caribbean cuisine, stunning Italian cookery, and sublime Thai food.

Here are the top 11 restaurants according to Tripadvisor.

What is your favourite restaurant in Crawley? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Parson's Pig is a long-running pub serving Indian food, pub grub and cocktails in a traditional atmosphere. And it has a rating of 4.6 from 2,447 reviews on Trip advisor

1. The Parsons Pig

The Parson's Pig is a long-running pub serving Indian food, pub grub and cocktails in a traditional atmosphere. And it has a rating of 4.6 from 2,447 reviews on Trip advisor Photo: Google

Kitchen Royal is in Gossops Parade. It has an average rating of 4.9 from 71 reviews on Tripadvisor

2. Kitchen Royale

Kitchen Royal is in Gossops Parade. It has an average rating of 4.9 from 71 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google

White tablecloth interiors serving a menu of traditional Sicilian dishes & wine from across Italy. Da Nico has an average rating of 4.5 from 687 reviews on Tripadvisor.

3. Da Nico Italian Restaurant

White tablecloth interiors serving a menu of traditional Sicilian dishes & wine from across Italy. Da Nico has an average rating of 4.5 from 687 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Google

The Copthorne establishment has an average rating of 4.1 from 719 reviews according to Tripadvisor

4. The Old House Inn

The Copthorne establishment has an average rating of 4.1 from 719 reviews according to Tripadvisor Photo: Google

