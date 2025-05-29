The 11 best restaurants in Crawley according to Trip Advisor

On offer is everything from traditional pub food to Caribbean cuisine, stunning Italian cookery, and sublime Thai food.
Here are the top 11 restaurants according to Tripadvisor.
1. The Parsons Pig
The Parson's Pig is a long-running pub serving Indian food, pub grub and cocktails in a traditional atmosphere. And it has a rating of 4.6 from 2,447 reviews on Trip advisor Photo: Google
2. Kitchen Royale
Kitchen Royal is in Gossops Parade. It has an average rating of 4.9 from 71 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google
3. Da Nico Italian Restaurant
White tablecloth interiors serving a menu of traditional Sicilian dishes & wine from across Italy. Da Nico has an average rating of 4.5 from 687 reviews on Tripadvisor. Photo: Google
4. The Old House Inn
The Copthorne establishment has an average rating of 4.1 from 719 reviews according to Tripadvisor Photo: Google
